PERG Reveals First Netflix Grant for the Equitable Workforce Initiative

Triode Rentals expands team with industry grant

LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first grant issued by the Production Equipment Rental Group (PERG) for its Equitable Workforce Initiative (EWI) sponsored by Netflix was awarded to Triode Media Group Ltd. The initiative focuses on improving equity and diversity in the industry by developing well-trained workers from underrepresented communities. Triode Rentals is using the grant to cover salary costs for the first six months of employment of a new employee. Triode is sharing its training program with other rental companies participating in the Equitable Workforce Initiative.

The goal of the PERG Equitable Workforce Initiative (EWI) is to identify candidates from underrepresented groups with a strong desire to enter the motion picture rental industry and help rental companies hire them. Underrepresented groups include (but not limited to) women, people of color, LGBTQ+, and people with disabilities. "We recognize the industry's responsibility to help create better opportunities," said Harry Box, PERG Manager.

The program will reach across the industry regardless of company size. Peter Griese, Netflix Production Business Development, agrees, "As evidenced by Triode's success in the EWI program, we've seen that the initiative can work at any size rental house without becoming unduly burdensome. This success is proof positive that other rental houses, including those with even more resources, are well positioned and equipped to make an impact via the EWI."

Triode embraced the program by reaching out to several community groups that serve underrepresented communities. Triode's Chairman, Peter Scudner, said, "An important lesson for employers is that we should promote job opportunities by partnering with groups that serve diverse communities. It is a great way to find candidates we would not meet otherwise."

The Entertainment Services and Technology Association's (ESTA) Executive Director, Erin Grabe, said, "We are thrilled Netflix has given ESTA the nod and provided the wherewithal to launch this exciting program. The PERG task group has done excellent work, and the collaboration with the Netflix team has been seamless."

We are committed to creating opportunities for equity by building new talent pipelines and providing training that prepares employees for a career in equipment rental and production. The ultimate goal is to seed management and leadership positions in the film equipment rental industry.

Goals of the Equitable Workforce Initiative (EWI)

Improving equity and diversity

Developing well-trained workers

Expanding opportunities for underrepresented groups

EWI training will provide a unique educational experience. Trainees will gain a working knowledge of a wide range of technology, including cameras, wireless technology, digital imaging, and camera optics. They will gain a solid understanding of lighting and grip equipment, and how it is safely used, stored, and tested. PERG members who hire EWI candidates will receive grants to cover salary costs for the first six months of employment.

EWI is administered by ESTA and the PERG Council. For more information, visit PERG EWI. Email the Coordinator, Andrew Rodriguez . The EWI Program conforms to U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Section CM 607 guidelines and follows the corresponding labor regulations (Code of Federal Regulation 29 Subtitle B, Chapter 14, Part 1608). Under the program, employers hiring from underrepresented groups do not violate Title VII.

ABOUT TRIODE

Triode Media Group, Ltd., based in Lancaster, PA, is a film industry rental house and studio that supports film productions across Pennsylvania and the Mid-Atlantic from New York to the DC metropolitan area with cameras, lenses, lights, grip and electric gear, sound stages, a camera robot arm and crew. Triode helps production companies win more business by providing the infrastructure to create high-end video. Triode Rentals www.triode.tv

ABOUT ESTA

ESTA is a non-profit trade association based in North America with members around the world. Their members are the industry's leading dealers, manufacturers, production companies, rental companies and professional service companies

ABOUT PERG

PERG is part of the trade association ESTA. PERG (Production Equipment Rental Group) members are professional camera and lighting & grip rental companies serving the motion picture/television/commercial production industry.

ABOUT NETFLIX

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service.

