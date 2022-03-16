PeriGen Named to AVIA Connect's 2022 Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring

CARY, N.C., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeriGen Inc., the market leader in applying artificial intelligence (AI) to improve safety in childbirth, announced today that it was recognized in AVIA Connect's 2022 Top 50 Remote Monitoring Companies. The report showcases 50 remote monitoring companies who have proven real market traction, enabling health systems to find remote monitoring solutions that address their unique needs. Companies in the report are ranked based on the number of health system clients using the company's remote monitoring products. When compared to other condition-specific remote patient monitoring platforms, PeriGen ranked among the top three companies.

The Top 50 Companies in Remote Monitoring Report represents the aggregation and analysis of over 1,000 health system implementation data points and highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact the companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the complexity and evolving nature of remote monitoring, the report helps define the remote monitoring landscape and how these solutions best support patient care. Out of the 50 top companies in remote monitoring, PeriGen is the only perinatal software company.

PeriGen's PeriWatch® Command Center is powered by the only AI-based automated maternal-fetal early warning system and clinical decision support tool for obstetrics and is designed to enhance clinical efficiency, timely intervention, and standardization of care. This enterprise-wide telehealth platform can track hundreds of patients across multiple sites––continuously sorting and color-coding them according to defined parameters and notifying clinicians based on degree and duration of abnormality.

"Remote monitoring has evolved well beyond a camera in the room and remote access to an EMR," said Matthew Sappern, CEO of PeriGen. "Companies like PeriGen that apply continuous analytics to show trends for each patient, and promote standardization at scale, are essential given the staffing and resource constraints on labor and delivery units and in healthcare generally."

"The pace of change and the role of digital solutions in healthcare are accelerating," said Linda Finkel, AVIA CEO. "AVIA Connect and the Top 50 report respond to a critical market need: providing health systems with insights and clarity into the rapidly evolving remote monitoring space. We are thrilled to help health systems understand and identify solutions that can accelerate their ability to support patients outside of the four walls of their hospitals."

AVIA Connect is a marketplace designed for healthcare leaders to research, evaluate, and add transparency to the digital health vendor selection process. The platform enables hospital and health systems to leverage each other's experiences to better search and shortlist vendors by topic, client, EHR integration, and Match Score––a rating that indicates how similar an organization is to a vendor's existing client list.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Connect's Top 50 Remote Monitoring list here.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Connect, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PeriGen

PeriGen Inc., a Halma company, offers innovative perinatal software solutions that incorporate advanced statistical analysis features to enhance clinical efficiency and standardization of care during childbirth. Led by skilled OB practitioners and IT visionaries, PeriGen has created the PeriWatch® platform to provide consistent analysis and efficient display of complex data to promote better human recognition and communication about impending problems during labor. With PeriWatch®, clinicians can spend more time on direct patient care and less time on manual calculations and data manipulation. To learn more, visit www.perigen.com; visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Facebook; or email [email protected].

