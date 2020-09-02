Peril in a Pandemic: COVID Changes Insurers' Catastrophe Response

As COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of daily life, social distancing directives are top of mind as many consider their response to disasters. In fact, a quarter of Americans said they're not comfortable meeting with contractors, insurance claims adjusters, tree removal services or other necessary home improvement professionals amid COVID-19, according to a national Allstate study i .

"COVID-19 advanced the implementation of Allstate's claims technology while also using new safety standards for our customers," says Allstate Chief Claims Officer Eric Brandt. "We're making sure our customers are in Good Hands as always, but in a hands-free environment."

Here is how Allstate is helping customers rebuild their lives while keeping them safe:

Mobile Claim Centers (MCCs): Equipped with state-of-the-art generators, satellite technology and high-speed internet connectivity on-site in various parishes, MCCs provide on-the-ground support so customers can file claims quickly. [https://www.allstate.com/catastrophe/mobile-response-units.aspx]

Equipped with state-of-the-art generators, satellite technology and high-speed internet connectivity on-site in various parishes, MCCs provide on-the-ground support so customers can file claims quickly. [https://www.allstate.com/catastrophe/mobile-response-units.aspx] At some MCC locations, Allstate will collect basic information upon arrival and text the customer as soon as an adjuster is available instead of waiting in line. At locations with plenty of space, chairs are sanitized and placed 6 feet apart for waiting.



Customers will still speak to our adjusters live while we maintain safe social distancing. We have also incorporated personal protective equipment such as masks, sanitizers and tables with plexiglass partitions.

In the field:

To assess damage to customers' homes, when possible, Allstate uses aerial imagery and other virtual tools.



Customers can use their smart device to connect directly with an adjuster and show home damage through Allstate's VIRTUAL ASSIST® Direct Connect app.



Customers can use QuickFoto Claim® within the Allstate Mobile App to initiate fast, virtual inspections of auto damage.

Payment methods:

Customers can receive instant digital payments via Allstate's QuickCard Pay, which sends money directly to customers' bank accounts. This includes immediate funds if a claim requires the family to stay in a hotel.

While the pandemic creates new challenges amidst a historic hurricane, the speed and quality of Allstate's world-class customer claims service remains the same. For nearly 90 years, Allstate has helped customers rebuild their lives after catastrophes and recover from life's uncertainties.

Note: More images of Allstate's National Catastrophe Team in action during Hurricane Laura recovery are available on www.allstatenewsroom.com.

i Survey Methodology:

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult on behalf of Allstate between June 24 – 26, 2020, among a national sample of 2,200 adults. The interviews were conducted online, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of +/- 2%.

SOURCE Allstate

