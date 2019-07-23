Perimeter 81 Amplifies Its Global Reach with Ingram Micro Cloud Distribution Agreement

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter 81, a leading provider of software-defined network security solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, Inc. to offer its cutting-edge Zero Trust Network as a Service to resellers through the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace.

A finalist from Ingram Micro's Comet Competition in 2018, Perimeter 81 was recently recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor for "Cyber-Physical Systems and Network Security" and selected by Frost & Sullivan as a Best Practices Award Winner for Software-Defined Access Technology Leadership. Perimeter 81's Zero Trust Network as a Service is among the first to provide fully customized and automated secure network infrastructure deployment in one holistic platform. The B2B SaaS solution transcends the complex and hardware-based legacy network appliances of the past by seamlessly ensuring secure employee access to critical corporate resources — whether these resources are located on-premises or in the cloud.

"With the rapid rise of telecommuting, personal work devices, and cloud-based services, Perimeter 81's simplified, software-defined and user-centric approach to network security is a must for today's modern workforce," said Sagi Gidali, co-founder and CPO of Perimeter 81. "We want to help as many businesses as possible more easily and efficiently secure their ever-expanding corporate networks and we're confident that with Ingram Micro's unparalleled reach and vast expertise in cloud-delivered services, we will greatly advance our efforts to achieve this goal."

Ingram Micro delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. The Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace is an ecosystem of buyers, sellers, and solutions that enables channel partners and professionals to purchase, provision, manage and invoice with efficiency, confidence and ease. It removes the complexity in procurement, management and support that is too often inherent in cloud technologies, and enables partners to manage the complete end-customer subscription lifecycle from a single, automated platform that is provided and supported by Ingram Micro.

"Our customers are eager to adopt more manageable and cloud-compatible software security solutions and Perimeter 81 meets this growing demand," said Michael Kenney, Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. "We are excited to broaden the portfolio of cloud services by adding Perimeter 81 to our Cloud Marketplace, which is now being used by more than 55,000 technology partners around the world to manage nearly four million fully-automated seats."

Some of the highlights of Perimeter 81's distribution agreement with Ingram Micro include:

Resellers can now be at the forefront of a critical cybersecurity market transformation powered by software-defined Security as a Service solutions.

For the first time, network managers can leverage a single, multi-tenant platform to build, manage and secure their critical network infrastructures.

Through access to Perimeter 81's Zero Trust Network as a Service, organizations can more easily ensure their valuable on-premises resources, cloud environments and business applications remain fully secured.

IT departments can dramatically reduce overhead costs by eliminating the expensive hardware and manual configurations required by legacy solutions.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com .

About Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81 is a Zero Trust Network as a Service that has taken the outdated, complex and hardware-based traditional network security technologies, and transformed them into a user-friendly and easy-to-use software solution — simplifying secure network access for the modern and distributed workforce. Founded by two IDF elite intelligence unit alumni, CEO Amit Bareket and CPO Sagi Gidali, Perimeter 81 serves a wide range of businesses, from midsize to Fortune 500 companies, and has established partnerships with the world's foremost integrators, managed service providers and channel resellers. To learn more visit www.perimeter81.com .

