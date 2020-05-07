Perimeter Solutions Acquires LaderaTech and FORTIFY®-Brand Fire Retardant Technology

CLAYTON, Mo., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, the world leader in fire safety chemical solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Colorado-based LaderaTech, a biomaterials company with commercial technology in wildfire prevention and the delivery of agriculture chemicals. The acquisition includes LaderaTech's FORTIFY® Fire Retardant technology and rights to associated intellectual property. The addition of FORTIFY technology – which is used in ground-based applications – complements Perimeter's industry leading PHOS-CHEK® Fire Retardant aerial and ground technology. LaderaTech President & CEO Wes Bolsen will be joining Perimeter Solutions as the Director of Wildfire Prevention in Perimeter's Fire Safety Solutions business.

According to Edward Goldberg, CEO of Perimeter Solutions, the acquisition of LaderaTech and FORTIFY® is consistent with Perimeter's to bring the world's best fire safety technology to the market. "Developing and discovering new, more effective fire safety products and technology is a passion at Perimeter Solutions. We saw the FORTIFY® technology as an opportunity for us to deploy superior fire prevention and protection performance and to expand the number of places we can put our solutions to work helping to prevent and fight wildfires," he said. "We are excited about the opportunity to have an entrepreneur with the expertise and experience of Wes Bolsen join our team – and continue our relationships with the other LaderaTech founders, Dr. Eric Appel, Jesse Acosta and Paul Franzia." he said.

Firefighting Technology Leaders

LaderaTech was formed in 2018 and subsequently obtained global exclusive rights to patented firefighting technology developed by Stanford University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In early 2019, the company commercialized the FORTIFY® Fire Retardant technology. It has seen use in ground-based applications by public utilities, state and federal agencies and municipalities.

According to Wes Bolsen, the opportunity to work with Perimeter Solutions and the company's ability to help FORTIFY® technology reach its commercial potential was a good fit. "Perimeter Solutions is recognized around the world for bringing the best technology to the fire management industry. With the addition of the FORTIFY® technology, they will add a durable, season-long proactive wildfire solution, as well as a platform for the delivery of agricultural chemicals to their already impressive portfolio of products," he said.

Solutions That Save. Lives.

In the Fire Safety market, Perimeter Solutions is world's leading comprehensive supplier offering products, equipment, personnel, logistics and service. Perimeter Solutions operates as the largest global producer of fire-fighting chemicals with a broad product offering across fire retardant and fire suppressant foam applications. Perimeter Solutions is the only company with fire retardant products qualified for use by the USDA Forest Service (USFS). The company manufactures and markets major brands including PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® foam products, SOLBERG® foam products/systems hardware; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants.

About Perimeter Solutions

