Perimeter Solutions Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales increased 70% year-over-year, with strong growth in both the Fire Safety and Oil Additives businesses

Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased in the seasonally modest first quarter

Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% in Q1, driven by execution on our operational value drivers

CLAYTON, Mo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales increased 70% to $57.8 million in the first quarter, as compared to $33.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

in the first quarter, as compared to in the prior-year quarter. Fire Safety sales increased 141% to $18.5 million , as compared to $7.7 million in the prior year.

, as compared to in the prior year.

Oil Additives sales increased 50% to $39.3 million , as compared to $26.3 million in the prior year.

, as compared to in the prior year. Net income during the first quarter was $37.8 million , or $0.22 per diluted share, an increase of $56.3 million from a net loss of $18.5 million , or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.

, or per diluted share, an increase of from a net loss of , or per diluted share, for the same period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA increased 285% to $12.0 million in the first quarter, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter.

in the first quarter, as compared to in the prior-year quarter. Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.3 million to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million , as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million in the prior year.

to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of , as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of in the prior year.

Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% to $15.3 million , as compared to $7.8 million in the prior year.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Solutions management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Monday, May 9, 2022 to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2022 . The conference call can be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9764 (toll-free) or (201) 689-8551 (toll).

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (https://www.perimeter-solutions.com/en/), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on "Events & Presentations."

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll). The telephonic replay will be available until June 9, 2022.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Oil Additives business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P 2 S 5 ") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P 2 S 5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021









Net sales $ 57,758



$ 33,925 Cost of goods sold 44,627



24,974 Gross profit 13,131



8,951 Operating expenses:







Selling, general and administrative expense 19,808



8,927 Amortization expense 13,855



13,249 Founders advisory fees - related party (59,848)



— Other operating expense 196



312 Total operating expenses (25,989)



22,488 Operating income (loss) 39,120



(13,537) Other expense (income):







Interest expense, net 10,496



7,851 Unrealized foreign currency loss 880



2,798 Other expense (income), net 165



(274) Total other expense, net 11,541



10,375 Income (loss) before income taxes 27,579



(23,912) Income tax benefit 10,232



5,383 Net income (loss) 37,811



(18,529) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:







Foreign currency translation adjustments 126



(966) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 37,937



$ (19,495) Earning (loss) per share:







Basic $ 0.24



$ (0.35) Diluted $ 0.22



$ (0.35) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:







Basic 160,251,199



53,045,510 Diluted 174,777,232



53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data)



March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets (Unaudited)



Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,543

$ 225,554 Accounts receivable, net 33,331

24,319 Inventories 117,515

110,087 Income tax receivable 17,935

816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,901

14,161 Total current assets 332,225

374,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 60,773

62,247 Goodwill 1,042,280

1,041,325 Customer lists, net 743,902

753,459 Technology and patents, net 244,008

247,368 Tradenames, net 98,744

100,005 Other assets 1,664

2,219 Total assets $ 2,523,596

$ 2,581,560 Liabilities and Shareholders Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 21,258

$ 27,469 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,542

19,025 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 29,503

53,547 Deferred revenue 825

445 Total current liabilities 80,128

100,486 Long-term debt 664,410

664,128 Deferred income taxes 304,974

298,633 Founders advisory fees payable - related party 209,109

312,242 Redeemable preferred shares 97,812

96,867 Redeemable preferred shares - related party 3,735

3,699 Other non-current liabilities 22,145

22,195 Total liabilities 1,382,313

1,498,250 Commitments and contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;

163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 163,235

157,237 Additional paid-in capital 1,684,071

1,670,033 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,009)

(7,135) Accumulated deficit (699,014)

(736,825) Total shareholders' equity 1,141,283

1,083,310 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,523,596

$ 2,581,560

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss) $ 37,811



$ (18,529) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:







Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value) (59,848)



— Depreciation and amortization expense 16,371



15,146 Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares 1,634



— Share-based compensation 5,724



— Deferred income taxes 6,239



2,183 Amortization of deferred financing costs 395



811 Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up 9,299



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Accounts receivable (8,921)



11,513 Inventories (16,782)



(10,970) Income tax receivable (16,150)



(7,551) Prepaid expenses and current other assets 4,164



5,696 Other assets 599



546 Accounts payable (6,143)



6,445 Deferred revenue 372



(22) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,833



(5,439) Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled) (53,547)



— Other liabilities 54



(11) Net cash used in operating activities (70,896)



(182) Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment (1,313)



(1,674) Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement (1,638)



— Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired —



(3,607) Net cash used in investing activities (2,951)



(5,281) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of warrants 529



— Repayments of long-term debt —



(1,403) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 529



(1,403) Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents 1,307



1,717 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (72,011)



(5,149) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 225,554



22,478 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 153,543



$ 17,329 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest $ 145



$ 7,119 Cash received for income taxes $ 17



$ — Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in

capital $ 13,783



$ —

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vi) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). The Corporate category includes unallocated costs related to our corporate headquarter activities. To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations from U.S. GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented (in thousands).

Consolidated

Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 27,579



$ (23,912) Depreciation and amortization 16,371



15,146 Interest and financing expense 10,496



7,851 Founders advisory fees - related party (59,848)



— Transaction expenses 1 1,476



290 Share-based compensation expense 5,724



— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 9,299



— Management fees 3 —



312 Contingent future payments 4 —



625 Unrealized foreign currency loss 880



2,798 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,977



$ 3,110 Net sales $ 57,758



$ 33,925









Operating Segments

Fire Safety

Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021 Loss before income taxes $ (38,425)



$ (24,412) Depreciation and amortization 12,778



10,738 Interest and financing expense 8,395



7,175 Transaction expenses 1 925



290 Share-based compensation expense 3,630



— Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2 9,299



— Management fees 3 —



312 Contingent future payments 4 —



625 Unrealized foreign currency loss 64



626 Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,334)



$ (4,646) Net sales $ 18,470



$ 7,650

Oil Additives

Successor



Predecessor (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2021 Income before income taxes $ 7,889



$ 500 Depreciation and amortization 3,593



4,408 Interest and financing expense 468



676 Transaction expenses 1 551



— Share-based compensation expense 1,994



— Unrealized foreign currency loss 816



2,172 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,311



$ 7,756 Net sales $ 39,288



$ 26,275









Corporate

Successor





(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2022





Income before income taxes $ 58,115





Interest and financing expense 1,633





Founders advisory fees - related party (59,848)





Share-based compensation expense 100





Adjusted EBITDA $ —









____________________ (1) Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and financing costs incurred related to business combination with Perimeter

Solutions. (2) Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The inventory acquired received a purchase

accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost. (3) Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and

other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations. (4) Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

