Perimeter Solutions Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Perimeter Solutions

May 09, 2022, 06:00 ET

Net sales increased 70% year-over-year, with strong growth in both the Fire Safety and Oil Additives businesses

Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased in the seasonally modest first quarter

Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% in Q1, driven by execution on our operational value drivers

CLAYTON, Mo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE: PRM) ("Perimeter" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical firefighting products and services, as well as high-quality lubricant additives, today reported financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Net sales increased 70% to $57.8 million in the first quarter, as compared to $33.9 million in the prior-year quarter.
    • Fire Safety sales increased 141% to $18.5 million, as compared to $7.7 million in the prior year.
    • Oil Additives sales increased 50% to $39.3 million, as compared to $26.3 million in the prior year.
  • Net income during the first quarter was $37.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, an increase of $56.3 million from a net loss of $18.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the same period of 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 285% to $12.0 million in the first quarter, as compared to $3.1 million in the prior-year quarter.
    • Fire Safety Adjusted EBITDA increased $1.3 million to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.3 million, as compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.6 million in the prior year.
    • Oil Additives Adjusted EBITDA increased 97% to $15.3 million, as compared to $7.8 million in the prior year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions is a leading global solutions provider, providing high-quality firefighting products and lubricant additives. The Company's business is organized and managed in two reporting segments: Fire Safety and Oil Additives.

The Fire Safety business consists of formulating, manufacture and sale of fire retardants and firefighting foams that assist in combating various types of fires, including wildland, structural, flammable liquids and others. Our Fire Safety business also offers specialized equipment and services, typically in conjunction with our fire management products, to support our customers' firefighting operations. Our specialized equipment includes airbase retardant storage, mixing, and delivery equipment; mobile retardant bases; retardant ground application units; mobile foam equipment; and equipment that we custom design and manufacture to meet specific customer needs. Our service network can meet the emergency resupply needs of over 150 air tanker bases in North America, as well as many other customer locations in North America and internationally. The segment is built on the premise of superior technology, exceptional responsiveness to our customers' needs, and a "never-fail" service network. The segment sells products to government agencies and commercial customers around the world.

The Oil Additives business produces and sells high quality Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates ("ZDDP") that provide critical anti-wear protection to engine components. P2S5 is also used in pesticide and mining chemicals applications.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Perimeter's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)


Successor

Predecessor

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021





Net sales

$             57,758

$             33,925

Cost of goods sold

44,627

24,974

     Gross profit

13,131

8,951

Operating expenses:



     Selling, general and administrative expense

19,808

8,927

     Amortization expense

13,855

13,249

     Founders advisory fees - related party

(59,848)

     Other operating expense

196

312

          Total operating expenses

(25,989)

22,488

Operating income (loss)

39,120

(13,537)

Other expense (income):



     Interest expense, net

10,496

7,851

     Unrealized foreign currency loss

880

2,798

     Other expense (income), net

165

(274)

          Total other expense, net

11,541

10,375

Income (loss) before income taxes

27,579

(23,912)

Income tax benefit

10,232

5,383

Net income (loss)

37,811

(18,529)

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax:



     Foreign currency translation adjustments

126

(966)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$             37,937

$           (19,495)

Earning (loss) per share:



     Basic

$                 0.24

$                (0.35)

     Diluted

$                 0.22

$                (0.35)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:



     Basic

160,251,199

53,045,510

     Diluted

174,777,232

53,045,510

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


March 31, 
2022

December 31,
2021

Assets

(Unaudited)

Current assets:


     Cash and cash equivalents

$         153,543

$         225,554

     Accounts receivable, net

33,331

24,319

     Inventories

117,515

110,087

     Income tax receivable

17,935

816

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

9,901

14,161

          Total current assets

332,225

374,937

Property, plant, and equipment, net

60,773

62,247

Goodwill

1,042,280

1,041,325

Customer lists, net

743,902

753,459

Technology and patents, net

244,008

247,368

Tradenames, net

98,744

100,005

Other assets

1,664

2,219

          Total assets

$      2,523,596

$      2,581,560

Liabilities and Shareholders Equity


Current liabilities:


     Accounts payable

$           21,258

$           27,469

     Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

28,542

19,025

     Founders advisory fees payable - related party

29,503

53,547

     Deferred revenue

825

445

          Total current liabilities

80,128

100,486

Long-term debt

664,410

664,128

Deferred income taxes

304,974

298,633

Founders advisory fees payable - related party

209,109

312,242

Redeemable preferred shares

97,812

96,867

Redeemable preferred shares - related party

3,735

3,699

Other non-current liabilities

22,145

22,195

          Total liabilities

1,382,313

1,498,250

Commitments and contingencies


Shareholders' equity:


     Ordinary shares, $1 nominal value per share; 4,000,000,000 shares authorized;
     163,234,542 and 157,237,435 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and
     December 31, 2021, respectively

163,235

157,237

     Additional paid-in capital

1,684,071

1,670,033

     Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,009)

(7,135)

     Accumulated deficit

(699,014)

(736,825)

          Total shareholders' equity

1,141,283

1,083,310

          Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$      2,523,596

$      2,581,560

PERIMETER SOLUTIONS, SA AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)


Successor

Predecessor

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021

Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income (loss)

$                      37,811

$                    (18,529)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



     Founders advisory fees - related party (change in accounting fair value)

(59,848)

     Depreciation and amortization expense

16,371

15,146

     Interest and payment-in-kind on preferred shares

1,634

     Share-based compensation

5,724

     Deferred income taxes

6,239

2,183

     Amortization of deferred financing costs

395

811

     Amortization of acquisition related inventory step-up

9,299

     Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:



          Accounts receivable

(8,921)

11,513

          Inventories

(16,782)

(10,970)

          Income tax receivable

(16,150)

(7,551)

          Prepaid expenses and current other assets

4,164

5,696

          Other assets

599

546

          Accounts payable

(6,143)

6,445

          Deferred revenue

372

(22)

          Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

7,833

(5,439)

          Founders advisory fees - related party (cash settled)

(53,547)

          Other liabilities

54

(11)

               Net cash used in operating activities

(70,896)

(182)

Cash flows from investing activities:



     Purchase of property and equipment

(1,313)

(1,674)

     Purchase price adjustment under Business Combination Agreement

(1,638)

     Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired



(3,607)

          Net cash used in investing activities

(2,951)

(5,281)

Cash flows from financing activities:



     Proceeds from exercise of warrants

529

     Repayments of long-term debt



(1,403)

          Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

529

(1,403)

          Effect of foreign currency on cash and cash equivalents

1,307

1,717

     Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(72,011)

(5,149)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

225,554

22,478

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$                   153,543

$                      17,329

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:



     Cash paid for interest

$                           145

$                        7,119

     Cash received for income taxes

$                             17

$                             —

Non-cash investing and financing activities:



     Liability portion of founders advisory fees - related party reclassified to additional paid in
      capital

$                      13,783

$                      —

Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

Adjusted EBITDA

The computation of adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income plus income tax expense, net interest and other financing expenses, and depreciation and amortization, adjusted on a consistent basis for certain non-recurring, unusual or non-operational items in a balanced manner and on a segment basis. These items include (i) expenses related to the Business Combination, (ii) founder advisory fee expenses, (iii) stock compensation expense (iv) non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold (v) contingent future payment related to an acquired business (vi) management fees related to the services provided by SK Capital Partners IV-A, L.P. and SK Capital Partners IV-B, L.P (collectively, the "Sponsor") when acting in a management capacity and (vi) unrealized foreign currency loss (gain). The Corporate category includes unallocated costs related to our corporate headquarter activities. To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Perimeter is providing a summary to show the computations of adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliations from U.S. GAAP income (loss) before income taxes, taking into account certain charges and gains that were recognized during the periods presented (in thousands).

Consolidated

Successor

Predecessor

(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021

Income (loss) before income taxes

$          27,579

$         (23,912)

     Depreciation and amortization

16,371

15,146

     Interest and financing expense

10,496

7,851

     Founders advisory fees - related party

(59,848)

     Transaction expenses 1

1,476

290

     Share-based compensation expense

5,724

     Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2

9,299

     Management fees 3



312

     Contingent  future payments 4



625

     Unrealized foreign currency loss

880

2,798

Adjusted EBITDA

$          11,977

$            3,110

Net sales

$          57,758

$          33,925





Operating Segments

Fire Safety

Successor

Predecessor

(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021

Loss before income taxes

$        (38,425)

$         (24,412)

     Depreciation and amortization

12,778

10,738

     Interest and financing expense

8,395

7,175

     Transaction expenses 1

925

290

     Share-based compensation expense

3,630

     Non-cash purchase accounting impact 2

9,299

     Management fees 3



312

     Contingent  future payments 4



625

     Unrealized foreign currency loss

64

626

Adjusted EBITDA

$          (3,334)

$           (4,646)

Net sales

$          18,470

$            7,650

Oil Additives

Successor

Predecessor

(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2021

Income before income taxes

$            7,889

$               500

     Depreciation and amortization

3,593

4,408

     Interest and financing expense

468

676

     Transaction expenses 1

551

     Share-based compensation expense

1,994

     Unrealized foreign currency loss

816

2,172

Adjusted EBITDA

$          15,311

$            7,756

Net sales

$          39,288

$          26,275





Corporate

Successor


(Unaudited)

Three Months
Ended
March 31, 2022


Income before income taxes

$          58,115


     Interest and financing expense

1,633


     Founders advisory fees - related party

(59,848)


     Share-based compensation expense

100


Adjusted EBITDA

$                 —



____________________

(1)

Adjustment to reflect non-recurring professional fees and financing costs incurred related to business combination with Perimeter
Solutions.

(2)

Represents the non-cash impact of purchase accounting on the cost of inventory sold. The inventory acquired received a purchase
accounting step-up in basis, which is a non-cash adjustment to the cost.

(3)

Adjustment to reflect fees pertaining to services provided by the Sponsor when acting in a management capacity on strategic and
other non-operational matters which do not represent expenses incurred in the normal course of our operations.

(4)

Adjustment to reflect deferred consideration paid with respect to a 2019 acquisition.

