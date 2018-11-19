Perineal Care: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Across the Globe

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --  

The "Global Perineal Care Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Perineal Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care. The rise in awareness about perineal care and its management may encourage a large number of individuals to seek help for perineal trauma due to incontinence.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of incontinence across the globe. Incontinence is a state of involuntary control over defecation and urination that can lead to accidental leakage of urine from the bladder or bowel motion. Bladder incontinence and involuntary bowel movement are highly prevalent conditions among the elderly and infants, which is expected to fuel the demand for the global perineal care market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of communication between patients and doctors. Generally, patients feel embarrassed and uncomfortable to communicate with their doctors about incontinence which poses a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Key Vendors

  • 3M
  • Cardinal Health
  • Coloplast
  • ConvaTec
  • Essity Aktiebolag
  • Smith & Nephew

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Perineal barriers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Perineal cleansers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Perineal washcloths - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care
  • Increasing disposable income
  • Rise in online purchases

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 3M
  • Cardinal Health
  • Coloplast
  • ConvaTec
  • Essity Aktiebolag
  • Smith & Nephew

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxl6mh/perineal_care?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

17:30 ET Global Mutli Self-Service Kiosks Market Forecast to 2022:...

17:15 ET Electric Buses - Worldwide Market Trends and Opportunities...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Perineal Care: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Across the Globe

News provided by

Research and Markets

17:45 ET