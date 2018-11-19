Perineal Care: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Across the Globe

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Perineal Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2019-2023.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care. The rise in awareness about perineal care and its management may encourage a large number of individuals to seek help for perineal trauma due to incontinence.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of incontinence across the globe. Incontinence is a state of involuntary control over defecation and urination that can lead to accidental leakage of urine from the bladder or bowel motion. Bladder incontinence and involuntary bowel movement are highly prevalent conditions among the elderly and infants, which is expected to fuel the demand for the global perineal care market.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of communication between patients and doctors. Generally, patients feel embarrassed and uncomfortable to communicate with their doctors about incontinence which poses a major challenge for the growth of the market.

Key Vendors

3M

Cardinal Health

Coloplast

ConvaTec

Essity Aktiebolag

Smith & Nephew

