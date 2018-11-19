Perineal Care: Worldwide Markets, 2023 - Increasing Prevalence of Incontinence Across the Globe
The "Global Perineal Care Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Perineal Care Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.62% during the period 2019-2023.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the rising number of initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care. The rise in awareness about perineal care and its management may encourage a large number of individuals to seek help for perineal trauma due to incontinence.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing prevalence of incontinence across the globe. Incontinence is a state of involuntary control over defecation and urination that can lead to accidental leakage of urine from the bladder or bowel motion. Bladder incontinence and involuntary bowel movement are highly prevalent conditions among the elderly and infants, which is expected to fuel the demand for the global perineal care market.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of communication between patients and doctors. Generally, patients feel embarrassed and uncomfortable to communicate with their doctors about incontinence which poses a major challenge for the growth of the market.
Key Vendors
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Essity Aktiebolag
- Smith & Nephew
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Perineal barriers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Perineal cleansers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Perineal washcloths - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing initiatives to increase awareness and support perineal care
- Increasing disposable income
- Rise in online purchases
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M
- Cardinal Health
- Coloplast
- ConvaTec
- Essity Aktiebolag
- Smith & Nephew
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxl6mh/perineal_care?w=5
