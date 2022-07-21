Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Worth $2.58 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global peripheral nerve injuries market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.58 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% over the forecast period due to the ongoing clinical trials focused on peripheral nerve repair, technological advancements, an increase in R&D activities, and a rise in awareness among people about different regenerative medicines.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The nerve conduit product segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. This is because 3D bio-printing applications are becoming more and more popular

This method delivers nerve conduits with 3D complex and personalized spatial structures to increase the effectiveness of peripheral nerve regeneration

The direct nerve repair surgery segment dominated the global space in 2021owing to a rise in the preference for minimally invasive surgery, a high geriatric population, and increased healthcare spending to treat the PNI effectively

The upper extremities application segment held the maximum revenue share in 2021 due to technological advancements and increased cases of PNIs

is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period due to the increasing awareness and rising investments by key players in the developed and emerging nations The industry is highly competitive due to the presence of key companies

Read 110-page full market research report for more Insights "Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Nerve Conduit, Nerve Wraps), By Application (Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities), By Surgery, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Growth & Trends

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the market, affecting the demand and production directly, disrupting the supply chain, and increasing the financial burden on businesses. During the pandemic, a number of surgeries were regularly postponed and/or canceled to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Neurosurgical procedures decreased by 55% in the worst-hit countries, including the U.S., Russia, India, Brazil, France, the U.K., Italy, and Spain.

Furthermore, manufacturing activities, supply chain, delivery schedules, and sale of biomaterials were disrupted due to nationwide lockdowns. Moving forward, as industry players are introducing new and better technologies, the industry is expected to grow over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, the topline results of Clinical Study Axogen's RECON comparing conduits to Avance Nerve Graft in digital nerve injuries were disclosed by Axogen, Inc., a global pioneer in marketing and developing revolutionary surgical solutions for PNIs. The primary target for the recovery of sensory function, as defined by static two-point discrimination, was fulfilled in Phase 3 pivotal research, and the safety profile was comparable with previously reported data. This information will help the company submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) in the second half of 2023.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global peripheral nerve injuries market based on product, surgery, application, and region:

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market - Product Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Nerve Conduit

Nerve Protector

Nerve Connector

Nerve Wraps

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market - Surgery Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Stem Cell Therapy

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market - Application Outlook (Revenue USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

Upper Extremities

Lower Extremities

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U . K .

K

Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market

AxoGen, Inc.

Stryker

Baxter International, Inc.

Polyganics BV

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Renerva, LLC.

Medovent GmbH

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

