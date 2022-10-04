Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Report 2022: Government Support for Academic Research Propels Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, by Indication, by Treatment and Non-Pharmacological Therapies, by End-user, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Peripheral neuropathy is a disorder of the peripheral nerves. These nerves send messages between the central nervous system, the brain and the spinal cord, and the rest of the body. Peripheral neuropathy can result from traumatic injuries, infections, metabolic problems, inherited causes, and exposure to toxins. One of the most common causes is diabetes.

Peripheral neuropathy caused by either type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes is called diabetic polyneuropathy. Individual with peripheral neuropathy generally describe the pain as stabbing, burning or tingling. In many cases, symptoms improve, especially if caused by a treatable condition. Medications such as Lyrica, Cymbalta, etc can reduce the pain of peripheral neuropathy.

Market Dynamics

Key players operating in the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market are focusing on adoption growth strategies such as product launch, and approval which are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2019, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, an Indian pharmaceutical company, announced that it received the approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Pregabalin Capsules that is used for peripheral neuropathic pain.

Moreover, various government agencies focusing on investing funds in academic research institutes focusing on the research and development for treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy which is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period.

For instance, in November 2018, the U.S. National Cancer Institute awarded/invested US$ 2.3 Mn in Indiana University School of Medicine, a research institute in the U.S. The investment was made in Indiana University School of Medicine to accelerate the research and development of small, targeted molecule called APX3330 to prevent or reverse chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) caused by cancer drugs.

Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market based on the following parameters - Company Highlights, Products Portfolio, Key Highlights, Financial Performance, Strategies

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global peripheral neuropathy treatment market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Indication :

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy

Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy

Idiopathic Peripheral Neuropathy

Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Treatment :

Pharmacological Therapies

Pain Relievers

Anti-seizure Medications

Anti-depressants

Non-pharmacological Therapies

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Plasma Exchange

Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By End User :

Hospital

Ambulatory Centers

Others

Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Region

Company Profiles:

Abbott Laboratories

Company Highlights

Products Portfolio

Key Highlights

Financial Performance

Strategies

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Johnson & Johnson

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd

Pfizer, Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Lupin Limited

Averitas Pharma, Inc.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

5. Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Indication, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

6. Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Treatment, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

7. Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By End User, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

8. Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market, By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Section

