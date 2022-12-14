Peripheral neuropathy treatment market size to increase by USD 372.56 million: North America to contribute 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market by Type, Therapy and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 372.56 million at a CAGR of 3.81% between 2022 and 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis on growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2023-2027

By region, the global peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising prevalence of peripheral neuropathy, growing awareness of the condition, the presence of key vendors, and a strong pipeline of drugs are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Apotex Inc. - The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that include antidepressants such as amitriptyline, pain medication such as oxycodone, anti-seizure medication, and pain-relieving creams.

- The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that include antidepressants such as amitriptyline, pain medication such as oxycodone, anti-seizure medication, and pain-relieving creams. Assertio Therapeutics Inc. - The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used for treatment of headaches and depression.

- The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used for treatment of headaches and depression. AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used for treatment of bladder problems and depression with pregabalin and gabapentin.

- The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used for treatment of bladder problems and depression with pregabalin and gabapentin. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used to treat epilepsy, headaches, or anxiety.

- The company offers peripheral neuropathy treatment that are also used to treat epilepsy, headaches, or anxiety. To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of peripheral neuropathy, recent drug approvals for peripheral neuropathy, and rising awareness of peripheral neuropathy. However, the side effects of the medications used for peripheral neuropathy are hindering the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By type, the market is segmented into diabetic peripheral neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, and others. The diabetic peripheral neuropathy segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

Related Reports:

The pregabalin market size is expected to increase by USD 153.03 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%. The presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain is notably driving the pregabalin market growth, although factors such as growing preference for alternatives may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.74%. The presence of a large patient pool related to neuropathic pain is notably driving the pregabalin market growth, although factors such as growing preference for alternatives may impede the market growth. The diabetic neuropathy drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 2.37 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.20%. The increasing prevalence of diabetic neuropathy is notably driving the diabetic neuropathy drugs market growth, although factors such as the high cost of treatment may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this peripheral neuropathy treatment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the peripheral neuropathy treatment market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of peripheral neuropathy treatment market vendors.

Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 372.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Apotex Inc., Assertio Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Grunenthal GmbH, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Shionogi and Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., UCB SA, and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Therapy



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global peripheral neuropathy treatment market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global peripheral neuropathy treatment market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Treatment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Treatment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Diabetic peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Diabetic peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diabetic peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Diabetic peripheral neuropathy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Diabetic peripheral neuropathy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Chemotherapy induced peripheral neuropathy - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Therapy

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Therapy - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Therapy

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Therapy



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Therapy

7.3 Pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Pharmacological therapies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Pharmacological therapies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Non pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Non pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Non pharmacological therapies - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Non pharmacological therapies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Non pharmacological therapies - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Therapy

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Therapy ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Apotex Inc.

Exhibit 108: Apotex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Apotex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Apotex Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Exhibit 111: Assertio Therapeutics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Assertio Therapeutics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Assertio Therapeutics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 AstraZeneca Plc

Exhibit 114: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview



Exhibit 115: AstraZeneca Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: AstraZeneca Plc - Key news



Exhibit 117: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

12.6 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Cipla Ltd.

Exhibit 121: Cipla Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cipla Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Cipla Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Cipla Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Cipla Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Eli Lilly and Co.

Exhibit 135: Eli Lilly and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Eli Lilly and Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Eli Lilly and Co. - Key offerings

12.11 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 138: Endo International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 139: Endo International Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Endo International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 141: Endo International Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

12.12 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

Exhibit 143: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 147: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 148: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 150: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.14 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Novartis AG

Exhibit 156: Novartis AG - Overview



Exhibit 157: Novartis AG - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Novartis AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Novartis AG - Segment focus

12.16 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 160: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Viatris Inc.

Exhibit 164: Viatris Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Viatris Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Viatris Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: Viatris Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 171: Research methodology



Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 173: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio