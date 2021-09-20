Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market witnesses Emergence of Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. and Eli Lilly and Co. as Key Market Growth Contributors| Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to decrease in 2020 as compared to 2019.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

The company operates in key business segments including innovative pharmaceuticals, generic, vaccines, and offers OTC-related products. They offer Tarlige indicated for treating peripheral neuropathic pain.

Eli Lilly and Co.

The company offers pharmaceuticals products for treatment in the application areas of neuroscience, endocrine, anti-infectives, cardiovascular agents, and oncology. They offer CYMBALTA, selective serotonin, and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SSNRI), which is administered orally.

Grunenthal GmbH

The company operates in a single operating segment that manufactures drugs for pain management therapy. The key offering is Qutenza, which is often used for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain in adults either alone or in combination with other medicinal products for the treatment of pain.

Peripheral Neuropathy Treatment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Peripheral neuropathy treatment market is segmented as below:

Type

Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy



Chemotherapy-induced Peripheral Neuropathy



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

The peripheral neuropathy treatment market is driven by rising awareness of peripheral neuropathy. In addition, other factors such as the development of topical patches are expected to trigger the peripheral neuropathy treatment market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

