Perks Worldwide Makes the 2020 Best Places to Work in Arkansas List

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perks Worldwide (Perks WW), a premier provider of indirect sales incentive and research reward program software and services, was included on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas list for the fifth year in a row.

The survey and awards program, now in its eighth year, was designed by Best Companies Group and Arkansas Business to help companies determine employee perceptions of their organization and leadership, while recognizing and honoring the best employers in Arkansas.

Perks WW Channel

As a leader in a business field focused on engagement, the award is especially significant to Perks WW this year. Jeff Ford, Perks WW CEO, considers motivation as a part of the company DNA, specifically when it comes to employees. "This year of disruption has forced us to reevaluate how we can offer support and motivation to our employees while dealing with the new reality of a remote work environment," Ford said. "By engaging our employees through virtual participation games, virtual happy hours, recognitions and rewards, we are continuing to see a strong contribution to the success of our company as a whole."

The employee benefits at Perks Worldwide include:

NEW back-to-office safety kits

back-to-office safety kits Ease and support while working remotely

Operational incentive bonuses

Employee recognition program that rewards points to use to purchase merchandise

Tuition reimbursement

Health and dental insurance

Employer 401k contribution

contribution Friday happy hour

Canine coworkers

Companies from across the state entered the survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The survey, completed anonymously by employees, consisted of sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits.

About Perks Worldwide

Incentive and loyalty programs with proven ROI, Perks WW, a leading incentives and loyalty company, empowers global enterprises to improve engagement with their target audiences while increasing revenue, participation, and loyalty.

Powered by the latest technologies, Perks WW provides clients the flexibility and capability to accelerate growth and transform how they engage with their participants. Perks WW solutions deliver an experience that is actionable, interactive, and gamified—through dashboards, progress bars, social media, and analytics—letting participants know where they stand on their journey.

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Perks WW Channel