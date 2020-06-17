Perks WW Channel Launches Engaging Channel Strategy and Tactics Tutorials: Talking Channel Spotlight Series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perks WW Channel, a premier provider of channel incentive programs that drive business performance, is offering a new video tutorial series that will cover a variety of topics within the channel, all delivered in 10 minutes or less.

The on-demand sessions are presented in an engaging, easy-to-absorb format, allowing channel executives and managers to stay abreast of current channel strategies. Viewers will gain best practices and actionable tips in concise presentations designed to enrich their partner programs.

Subjects that will be covered include but are not limited to:

Channel incentives automation

Deal registration maximization

MDF competitive advantage

Leveraging go to market conditions

"Designed with common, yet critical, channel issues in mind, the goal of the Talking Channel Spotlight Series is to educate our channel audience on their schedule and in a time-saving manner," said Deb Broderson, COO of Perks WW Channel.

The first tutorial is available now and can be found here.

About Perks WW

Perks WW Channel provides services and software to help you engage your B2B and indirect channel partners to improve sales effectiveness. With a listing on the Salesforce AppExchange and a global user base exceeding 14 million users, Perks WW Channel brings vendors closer to their channel partners through personalized, easy-to-use, and rewarding incentive programs that drive business goals. We help you take care of your channel so the channel will take care of you.

