Perks WW Channel, Spark Your Channel, to Introduce Successful Partner Demand Gen Strategy Aligned to Incentives Automation During May Webinar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perks WW Channel, a premier provider of channel incentive programs that drive business performance, is partnering with Spark Your Channel to host Four Keys to Partner Demand Gen Success on Thursday, May 21 at 1:00 pm ET.

"Brands must increase the digital marketing skills of their partners to ensure proper execution of demand generation," said Claudio Ayub, Chief Strategy Officer at Perks WW. "During this webinar you will learn the latest demand gen tactics, plus incentive best practices that will motivate your partners to engage with the enablement available to them."

Heather Margolis, CEO and Founder of Spark Your Channel and Channel Maven, and Ayub will offer insights on partner-led demand generation for these times when digital engagement has replaced live events in the partner's tool-box, leaving partners scrambling to learn the new behaviors that lead to a lucrative pipeline.

"There's a big difference between incenting sales after the fact and incenting demand generation behaviors that lead partners to take the right actions, at the right time, with the right buyer persona to build a stronger pipeline in this new digital environment," said Margolis. "The latter involves demand generation and helps to build a stronger channel for the long term. The other puts a check in partner's hands which they can't remember how they got, so they have no idea what to do next time."

About Spark Your Channel

Spark Your Channel is the through-channel marketing automation platform partners will actually use. Launched in 2020 by channel marketing expert Heather K. Margolis, Spark Your Channel solves the challenges of demand-gen for vendors and their channel partners. The cloud-based software platform empowers partners' sales and marketing teams to engage in demand generation the right way, leveraging multimedia content and adhering to privacy rules while making it easy to personalize content and slide it into existing sales processes. At the same time, Spark Your Channel enables vendors to provide content, measure clicks and track performance - all with an affordable annual subscription based on the number of partner organizations (not seats) activated, expanding (rather than limiting) access and adoption.

About Perks WW Channel

Perks WW Channel provides services and software to help you engage your B2B and indirect channel partners to improve sales effectiveness. With a listing on the Salesforce AppExchange and a global user base exceeding 14 million users, Perks WW Channel brings vendors closer to their channel partners through personalized, easy-to-use, and rewarding incentive programs that drive business goals. We help you take care of your channel so the channel will take care of you.

