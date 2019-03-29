Perla Rodriguez Receives Silicon Valley Business Journal Latino Leadership Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Chief Executive Officer, Perla Rodriguez, was awarded the inaugural Latino Leadership Award from the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

The award honors exemplary Latino business leaders for their contributions and commitment to outstanding professional performance and role in developing the next generation of leaders.

"I am honored to have been selected by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. I thank them for the recognition," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "This award not only acknowledges the pivotal role that each of us play in empowering and transforming our communities, it underscores the power of our Latinx voices across industries and spaces."

Well-known throughout corporate and media circles for her expertise and high level of professionalism, Rodriguez has worked for many of the biggest brands, including Intel, Univision, PG&E, and the Public Policy Institute of California. Previously, Rodriguez served as the Vice President of Public Affairs for Mi Pueblo Foods, where she was instrumental in building the company's first public affairs department.

Among her accomplishments, Rodriguez has been recognized as a leader in the public relations industry. In 2011, she was recognized by the Silicon Valley Business Journal as one of the 100 most influential women in the Silicon Valley and by the National Grocer's Association for developing the Best Public Service campaign. In 2005, while working as a Community Affairs Manager for Univision 14, she was nominated for an Emmy Award as executive producer of the Exito Escolar education program.

Rodriguez holds a BA in international relations from Stanford University and an MPA from University of San Francisco. She is a graduate of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative by the Stanford Graduate School of Business and the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN).

About Voler Strategic Advisors:

Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential.

At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success-driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

Voler Strategic Advisors draws upon our training and extensive experience in communications, community engagement, government, leadership, management, politics, social media, health care, and diversity.

For more information: www.volersa.com

