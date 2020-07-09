Perlick's Award-Winning Underbar Line: Now on Wheels!

"With the global COVID-19 pandemic affecting the way we live and operate, we at Perlick are proud to debut our new mobile bars that will help our customers open safely right now, and continue to operate safely in years to come," said Amy Huston, Director of Sales-Commercial, Perlick.

Perlick's new line of mobile bars range in size from 42" to 66" and come in multiple models and designs. Our mobile bars and accompanying drainboard storage and refrigeration carts are NSF certified and can be safely used both indoors and out.

Perlick Signature Mobile Bars utilize the zero-step bartending cockpit, designed by Barmagic founder and Perlick partner Tobin Ellis, for efficiency, which means more drinks poured in less time resulting in greater profits and less bartender fatigue. Zero-step bartending ensures that bartenders have everything they need in the comfort of their own mobile bar cockpit, so they won't come into contact with colleagues. Perlick Signature Mobile Bars are offered in 42" or 66" models and offer a 30" ice chest with sliding cover, a 12" insulated bottle well, and a 42" speed rail. The 66" model also offers two 12" drainboards. Both models include ice melt drainage tank, locking 5" stainless steel casters for corrosion resistance, lower storage area for dry goods and canned or bottled beverages and LED bartender task lighting for operating in the evening and low light settings. Design flexibility, including multiple bar top options and exterior color choices, allow operators to match the mobile bar to the exact style and feel of their establishment.

Perlick Mobile Bars are an economical mobile solution that ensures patrons and staff are safely socially distanced. Operators can move Perlick Mobile Bars anywhere within their venue…or outside it!...for optimal layout flexibility. Perlick Mobile Bars offer the same conveniences of the Signature Series, but without the zero-step bartending cockpit.

To accompany Perlick's brand new line of mobile bars, Perlick developed a 24" Mobile Storage Cart with Drainboard and a 36" Perlick Mobile Refrigeration Cart (refrigeration cart available in late July). The storage cart allows for additional surface and storage space for more efficient bartending and less customer wait time, increasing profitability. The Perlick Mobile Refrigeration Cart is the perfect accompaniment to our mobile bars, offering flexibility for both use in bars and for curbside service of to-go cocktail kits and cold beverages.

"Perlick wants our customer partners to know we understand these are very difficult times. We are proud that our line of mobile bars will help them stay in business and stay profitable, safely, now and for years to come," Huston said.

Perlick's brand new line of mobile bars are available for immediate order. To find a Perlick Sales Representative in your area, visit https://www.perlick.com/commercial/resources/order-information/find-a-rep/.

ABOUT PERLICK CORPORATION®

Family owned since 1917, Perlick Corporation is a national manufacturing leader in customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. Perlick's commercial line includes custom bar and beverage and refrigeration equipment, innovative underbar items, industry-leading beverage dispensing equipment and time-tested brewery fittings. The company's award-winning, luxury residential product line features indoor and outdoor undercounter refrigerators, column refrigerators, wine reserves, freezers, freezer and refrigerator drawers, ice makers, and beer dispensers. A Milwaukee-based manufacturer, Perlick is dedicated to providing precision-engineered, quality, customizable food and beverage storage and serving solutions. To learn more, visit www.perlick.com or call 800-558-5592.

SOURCE Perlick Corporation

Related Links

http://www.perlick.com

