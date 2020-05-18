Perlite & Vermiculite Demand to Rise as Consumers Spend on Gardening

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US perlite and vermiculite demand is forecast to rise 1.3% per year in volume terms through 2024, according to Perlite & Vermiculite: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Both minerals are projected to post gains. Suppliers will benefit from expected gains in production of building products and lawn and garden spending. Perlite and vermiculite demand in the agriculture and horticulture market is projected to grow 1.6% annually to 2024 – the fastest growth among discrete segments. Spending on lawn and garden consumables is forecast to rise as consumers show an ongoing interest in gardening.

These and other key insights are featured in Perlite & Vermiculite: United States. This report forecasts to 2024 US perlite and vermiculite demand and production in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

perlite

vermiculite

Total demand is also segmented by market as follows:

building products

agriculture and horticulture

other markets such as fillers, filtration, and motor vehicle brake linings

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2009 to 2019.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Perlite-Vermiculite-United-States-FF65049/?progid=91541

