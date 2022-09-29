PermaTherm Announces Panels Delivered Quickly Program

New Quick Shipping Insulated Metal Panel Program Helps Alleviate Supply Chain Bottlenecks

MONTICELLO, Ga., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a statement released today, PermaTherm Inc. announced the launch of their Panels Delivered Quickly (PDQ) Program, a new insulated metal panel product initiative. The Panels Delivered Quickly (PDQ) Program offers a new way for contractors, installers, and business owners to obtain top quality insulated metal panels from on-hand inventory. The new program anticipates a time savings of more than 50% over the traditional custom quoting and production solutions offered in the industry for projects less than 5000 square feet.

"PermaTherm is proud to offer the new Panels Delivered Quickly Program to our current and future customers," says Keith DeVore, President at PermaTherm. "As a key building products supplier to the Controlled Environmental Agriculture industry for over 30 years, we are pleased to further expand our program offerings. Adding the PDQ program to our lineup brings quality PermaTherm products to a larger audience, most especially general contractors, installers, or business owners who have urgent, time-sensitive controlled environment building projects."

The Panels Delivered Quickly (PDQ) Program is an option for:

Contractors who have quick-turn projects where insulated metal panels are the preferred building material

Installers completing repairs in controlled environments previously built with insulated metal panels

General Contractors building partition walls for food processing facility renovations, office space expansions or grow room packaging space additions

Anyone who wants a reliable source for IMP inventory that can ship quickly

About PermaTherm: PermaTherm is a manufacturer of insulated metal panels, primarily serving the Controlled Environmental Agriculture industries with insulation systems for vertical growing, food processing and food storage facilities. With over 33 years in business, PermaTherm prides itself on extensive knowledge and experience within the cold storage industry. PermaTherm provides project consultations free of charge, as well as offering onsite visit to project locations when needed.

For more information on the Panels Delivered Quickly (PDQ) Program visit permatherm.net.

