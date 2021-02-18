Permit Us Now Sponsors HCC's Center of Entrepreneurship Annual Business Plan Competition

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permit Us Now sponsors Houston Community College's Center of Entrepreneurship Annual Business Plan Competition. This announcement of Permit Us Now's sponsorship comes at a time when many small businesses in the Houston area continue to struggle with losses due to the pandemic. Starting in late February 2021 and ending in May of this year, HCC's Business Plan Competition is for Proposed, Start-up and Existing Entrepreneurs.

A Community College award winning entrepreneurial center, HCC's Business Plan Competition has a unique approach in training entrepreneurs. Instructors and Business Advisors understand the impact that this program has on helping start-up and existing entrepreneurs to grow and the benefits to the Houston economy. All business competition participants will receive free training on topics such as sales, marketing, and finances along with shaping a business plan to start and/or grow their enterprise.

"We are grateful to sponsor HCC's Center of Entrepreneurship Business Plan Competition for the 5th year in a row. We are a 2016 graduate of this business program and we feel a deep sense of gratitude to give back and assist other entrepreneurs in achieving success as we have done." Helen Callier, President, Permit Us Now

"We are happy to be able to sponsor HCC's Business Plan Competition again this year. This program was a key factor in Permit Us Now becoming successful; and we're confident that our contribution will help other entrepreneurs grow their businesses." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager, Permit Us Now

HCC's COE saw a need in Houston and developed a competition that makes a positive and immediate difference in the lives of entrepreneurs starting up or looking to grow an existing business. This year's competition will be held virtually with participants, Business Advisors, and Instructors.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, Permit Us Now is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Engineers and Contractors to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. Permit Us Now covers over 400 jurisdictions in Texas and expedites permits in LA, AR, OH and in other states. Permit Us Now has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas. Permit Us Now manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. Permit Us Now was also recently recognized by H-E-B Grocery as a Success Story and by Subcontractors USA for innovation in the construction industry.

Through its parent company, Permit Us Now is a certified minority and woman-owned business through the City of Houston and NMSDC. Clients of Permit Us Now include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Crystal Clean, BrakeCheck, and CVS.

