PermitUsNow Provides Texas Homeowners Tips on When a Plumbing Permit is Required

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Permit Us Now is providing practical tips to homeowners in Texas that have busted water pipes due to the recent winter freeze. Millions of Texas homeowners were without water last week due to the dangerous winter freeze and today, many are still without water due to busted water pipes. Across the state of Texas, licensed plumbers are fixing and installing new water pipes for homeowners.

Helen Callier Stepping Up for Texans with Plumbing Permit Tips

PermitUsNow goal is help minimize any further pain and hit to the pockets of Texans by providing practical tips when repairing busted water pipes. For example, a plumbing repair permit is required if the work is extensive and beyond the minimum length of water pipes that is specified a minor work by your local City Permitting Center. Make sure to speak with licensed plumber before any work starts. A repair permit is not required with minor plumbing repairs, and when replacing sheetrock and fixing cabinetry.

"We live in Texas and we experienced power, water, and cellular outages like many of our neighbors. When we received numerous calls and emails from homeowners that were looking for plumbers due to busted water pipes, we decided to issue a bulletin that highlights when a permit is required for plumbing repairs." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager, PermitUsNow

I was born and raised in Texas and what I know for sure is that Texans help other Texans! And sharing our permitting expertise to homeowners, and even Contractors in Texas handling repairs to houses is one way that PermitUsNow is stepping up to make a difference." Helen Callier, President, PermitUsNow

