PermitUsNow Stands in the Gap with Permitting Tips for Homeowners Sustaining Damage from Hurricane Nicholas

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PermitUsNow, a construction industry award winning permit expediting firm serving residential and commercial clients in Texas and across the US, today released 5 Things to Know About When to Pull a Building Permit after Home Damaged from Hurricane Nicholas. This general guide is designed to provide homeowners with practical tips to help when starting to make repairs or rebuilding their homes.

Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow stays abreast of changes and works diligently with Plan Reviewers on behalf of residential clients at City of Houston Permitting Center We know the importance of being recognized as a trusted resource and PermitUsNow's branded fleet of trucks cross the state of Texas helping team members to serve residential and commercial clients from the Texas Gulf Coast to the Austin Hill Country to North Texas and to the Golden Triangle.

"We live in Houston and work across the Texas Gulf Coast; and it is important to us to help our neighbors to recover quickly after Hurricane Nicholas. We know that permitting is confusing to a lot of people and we're here to answer any questions." Moruf Jimoh, AAIA, Technical Manager of PermitUsNow

Moruf with other PermitUsNow team members are managing the 1.844PERMIT.4 company hotline to respond to homeowner inquiries. Also, homeowners along the Texas Gulf Coast can visit https://permitusnow.com/building-permit-expediting/ to review tips on when a building permit is required after incurring damage to residential property and when permits are not required.

In addition, we know from experience that contractors rush in to assist homeowners after hurricanes; and PermitUsNow encourages homeowners to verify if trade contractors are licensed to work in Texas. For electricians and mechanical (HVAC) contractors, homeowners can visit www.tdlr.texas.gov to check licenses and to minimize any chance of being exploited.

"Rebuilding a home damaged from a hurricane can be tough, but it is especially challenging while the pandemic continues; and homeowners are being squeezed financially. So, for us, providing simple tips on when a permit is required is one way we can help." Helen Callier, President of PermitUsNow

For years, PermitUsNow has provided permitting support to residential property owners after hurricanes. From Hurricane Harvey to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana; and now team members are standing in the gap to assist homeowners impacted by Hurricane Nicholas. Knowing when a building permit is required or when a permit is not required can help homeowners save time and money plus eliminate headaches when making home repairs.

About Permit Us Now

Founded in September 2016, PermitUsNow is the go-to one-stop building permitting firm that helps Architects, Contractors and Project Owners to save time and money plus start construction in a timely manner. PermitUsNow covers over 500 jurisdictions in Texas and has a national presence. PermitUsNow has offices in Houston, Dallas, and Austin, Texas and Jacksonville, FL. PermitUsNow manages permitting from design phase to close out for commercial, institutional, and residential projects with a team of recognized experts. PermitUsNow was also recently recognized by the Regional Hispanic Contractors Association with the LUNA Award in 2020; and by SubContractors USA in 2021 as Top Contractor of the Year.

Through its parent company, PermitUsNow is a certified minority and woman-owned business. Clients of PermitUsNow include H-E-B, JOERIS, Burns and McDonnell, United Airlines, Planet Fitness, and Brake Check.

Learn more on PermitUsNow, LLC, visit http://www.permitusnow.com or follow @permitusnow, on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

