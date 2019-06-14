Pernod Ricard USA Expands Bourbon Offering Through Strategic Partnership with Rabbit Hole

NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pernod Ricard USA, through its New Brand Ventures division, is delighted to announce yesterday's signing of the agreement for the acquisition of a majority share of Rabbit Hole Whiskey, produced and based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Rabbit Hole, an award-winning range of Kentucky spirits, is particularly recognized for its iconic, state-of-the-art Distillery in the heart of Louisville. The brand's Straight Bourbon and Rye whiskeys are crafted with a mix of carefully selected grains, distilled in copper Vendome column stills and aged in native oak barrels by Louisville's hot summers and cold winters.

Pernod Ricard USA is proud to join forces with a passionate entrepreneur, Kaveh Zamanian. The founder of Rabbit Hole left his day job as a clinical psychologist and psychoanalyst to fully dedicate himself to the art of crafting whiskey in the very heart of Kentucky's whiskey culture. As part of the strategic partnership with Pernod Ricard USA, Kaveh is keeping the majority of his shares in Rabbit Hole and will continue to operate the company.

The Bourbon category is currently undergoing a renaissance; new consumers are discovering its quality and versatility as Bourbon can be appreciated neat and has also recently earned its rightful place in modern mixology.

With this strategic partnership, Pernod Ricard USA further expands its portfolio of newly-created specialty brands with unique and comprehensive value propositions and select distribution. Rabbit Hole will be part of the New Brand Ventures portfolio along with brands such as Smooth Ambler West Virginian whiskey and Del Maguey mezcal.

For Jeff Agdern, Senior Vice President of New Brand Ventures at Pernod Ricard USA, "Rabbit Hole has a great sense of place and a great founding team. They have a considerable amount of aging inventory that will come online over the next 18 months, and we are eager to help make it available to U.S. consumers as quickly and widely as possible. We are aiming to expand distribution from 18 to 50 markets by the end of 2020."

Kaveh Zamanian added, "By leveraging Pernod Ricard USA's extensive distribution network to reach new consumers, we are able to strengthen Rabbit Hole's position as a brand and amplify its presence as a new voice in American Whiskey. In partnership with Pernod Ricard USA, Rabbit Hole is poised to reach new heights. I am very excited about this partnership and our future together."

This transaction is expected to close shortly.



About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company's leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Malibu®, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Beefeater® Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin®, Martell® Cognac, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Pernod®, Ricard® and Avión™ Tequila; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.Pernod Ricard USA is based in New York, New York, and has roughly 650 employees across the country. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active campaign to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Rabbit Hole

Diversifying the spirits landscape with a modern approach to whiskey is Kentucky-based Rabbit Hole. Established in 2012 by Founder and Whiskey Maker Kaveh Zamanian, Rabbit Hole unifies heritage techniques with innovative mash bills to create unique expressions of super premium American whiskey. Through its signature bottlings - Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey, Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in PX Sherry Casks and London Dry Gin Kentucky Rye Barrel Finish, Rabbit Hole turns the whiskey world on its tail, inviting imbibers to take a sip and dive down the rabbit hole, where "there's no going back™." The brand's iconic, awe-inspiring distillery opened May 2018. It produces 1.2 million proof gallons annually and showcases the entire process of crafting bourbon from grain to bottle, unlike any other distillery in the country. Rabbit Hole is the newest member of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, having been inducted in February 2019. Follow Rabbit Hole on Instagram @Rabbit Hole and Facebook @ Rabbit Hole Distillery.

SOURCE Pernod Ricard USA