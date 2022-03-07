PERONI® CHANNELS SUMMERTIME IN ITALY WITH BEAUTIFUL, NEW "LIVE EVERY MOMENT" CAMPAIGN

Shot in the Italian, cliffside village of Positano, the "Live Every Moment" TV spot (which can be viewed here ) brings to life a perfect summer day on the Mediterranean and pairs stylish locales and al fresco gatherings with the crisp, refreshing taste of Peroni.

"For many people, Peroni reminds them of their travels abroad. So after years of yearning for international travel, our new creative campaign transports viewers through the sights and sounds of the Mediterranean and of course, Peroni," says Joy Ghosh, Vice President of Above Premium Beer at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "Live Every Moment celebrates our authentic heritage and shows how anyone or any occasion can feel like la dolce vita with our Italian lager."

The "Live Every Moment" campaign will come to life on TV in select markets including New York, Miami and Los Angeles, on streaming and online video and in paid and organic social, influencer marketing, OOH and retail. The launch of the campaign marks the latest initiative for Peroni to grow share and for Molson Coors to premiumize its beer portfolio. While total European Imports stayed essentially flat at +0.1% in 2021, Peroni's off-premise velocities grew 27.9%, outshining the category. Year to date, Peroni has also increased its dollar sales by 9% while the remainder of the category has fallen according to IRI multi-outlet and convenience data.

In conjunction with the launch of its new creative campaign, Peroni is helping fans make their wanderlust a reality with the Peroni Passport, an opportunity to win passport renewal upgrades and a dream trip to the Amalfi Coast where the "Live Every Moment" campaign was filmed. One lucky fan will win $20K to upgrade their next trip to the Amalfi Coast, while an additional 50 fans will win the funds to renew their passport ahead of future travels. For those looking to bring a bit of Italy to their homes, 500 fans will win the funds for a six-pack of Peroni.

For a chance to win, fans can enter the sweepstakes by visiting PeroniPassport.com now through 5/15/2022.

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

As Italy's premier beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a timeless classic that embodies the best in Italian craftsmanship and sophistication. Born in 1963 during a trailblazing era that brought Italian style and creativity to the global stage, Peroni is a pale, golden lager with a crisp, refreshing taste, balanced aroma and notes of citrus and spice. Arriving in the United States in 2005, and enjoyed across six continents today, the iconic Italian beer has consistently won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer to complement their style. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @PeroniUSA.

