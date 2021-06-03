Peroni® Partners with Secret Supper® to Bring a Taste of Italy Stateside

Tapping into a network of renowned chefs and beautiful locations, Peroni and Secret Supper's dinner series will feature three, one-of-a-kind al fresco dining events in Miami (June 26), Los Angeles (July 31) and New York City (Aug. 21). Each will include a curated, five-course meal with Peroni infused throughout - from a key ingredient in dishes to birra. Outdoor locations and décor for each experience will be thoughtfully chosen and meticulously styled to channel the essence of Italy's ancient cities, coastlines, and other iconic locales.

"It's no secret Italy is one of the world's go-to summer destinations and this season, we're excited to bring a taste of Peroni's home country to our fans across the U.S., especially now that the Italian borders have reopened to international travelers," said Cara Lauritzen, Senior Marketing Manager for Peroni at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "No matter your travel plans, we look forward to channeling la dolce vita stateside this summer, whether it be through a bespoke dinner hosted with our partners at Secret Supper or the chance for one lucky fan to cross that dream Italian getaway off their bucket list later this year."

Through digital marketing and social media content, Peroni's partnership with Secret Supper aims to elevate the summer season and seamlessly complements the Summer of Aperitivo, Peroni's upcoming retail campaign focused on perfecting the Italian-inspired happy hour at home in three easy steps.

"We are so excited to work with Peroni to help bring A Taste of Italy to the U.S." said Danielle Firle, Founder of Secret Supper. "Our Suppers are about bringing people together through great food and conversation, and with the help of Peroni and its chic and elevated Italian style, we're able to bring fans of our experiences even more chances to make those connections."

'A Taste of Italy with Peroni' Secret Supper events will be hosted on the below dates. Events will be safe and follow local COVID-19 protocols. Fans can sign up to receive ticket information and early access to purchase via Secret Supper's email list at secretsupper.co/peroni and stay up to date via @peroniusa and @secret_supper social handles.

Saturday, June 26 : Miami, Fla.

: Saturday, July 31 : Los Angeles, Calif.

: Saturday, Aug. 21 : New York, N.Y.

For those looking to make their next trip overseas, Peroni will also be offering fans a chance to win a $20,000 upgrade toward their next getaway to Italy inclusive of a luxury luggage set and Italian designer wardrobe, which will be awarded in the form of a cash payment and two gift cards. To enter the sweepstakes, visit www.peroniupgrade.com

About Peroni Nastro Azzurro

As Italy's premier beer, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is a timeless classic that embodies the best in Italian craftsmanship and sophistication. Born in 1963 during a trailblazing era that brought Italian style and creativity to the global stage, Peroni is a pale, golden lager with a crisp, refreshing taste, balanced aroma and notes of citrus and spice. Arriving in the United States in 2005, and enjoyed across six continents today, the iconic Italian birra has consistently won over tastemakers and trendsetters looking for a fresh, clean beer to complement their style. Follow along on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @PeroniUSA.

About Secret Supper

Founded in 2015, Secret Supper began with a dream to bring people together around a table filled with earthy food, great wine, and endless conversation. Through meaningful culinary and travel experiences we seek to inspire intentional living as we unearth and celebrate the common threads among us all. To learn more, visit secretsupper.co or follow us on social @secret_supper .

