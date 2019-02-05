Peroxfarma Brings Epaplus Nutritional Supplements to American Consumers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American consumers will soon have the opportunity to check out Peroxfarma's Epaplus nutritional supplements, which will help people suffering from joint pain, sleep disorders, digestion problems and decreased libido.

Peroxfarma's nutritional supplements include Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

Peroxfarma, the company behind the Epaplus nutritional supplements, has years of experience as one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical companies and is known as a market leader in joint-care supplements.

"We have done very well in Europe and it was time to enter the multi-billion-dollar U.S. health and wellness market. More than 170 million Americans used dietary supplements in 2016. We believe Americans will find that our supplements are made according the highest standards, and that they work," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

"Just as we have helped people throughout Europe, we want to help all Americans improve their health and quality of life," he added.

Peroxfarma was founded by Jordi Xiol Quingles whose goal was to improve health and quality of life.

"Our founder liked saying that Peroxfarma's goal with Epaplus was to give people 'an extra dose of health'," said Joan Xiol Foret, the new CEO. "We plan to live up to that goal."

As a market leader in the European joint-care supplement industry, he said, "Americans will be able to choose from several Epaplus supplements that help decrease joint pain.

More than 14.6 million Americans today are suffering from joint pain which is often associated with arthritis. That number is expected to increase in the years to come.

"People try everything to improve their health every day. When they look for a supplement to help with joint pain, sleep problems, decreased libido issues or digestion problems, we hope they will try Epaplus," he said. "We are confident that they will like what we have."

