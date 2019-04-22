Peroxfarma Showcases its Epaplus Nutritional Supplements at Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando

"We are planning to expand our retail distribution network in the United States in 2019, and this health and wellness conference gave us an opportunity to debut our product line," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "This conference is a perfect opportunity for us to introduce our products to a wider audience in the health and wellness retail industry."

Peroxfarma's wide array of nutritional supplements includes Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Vigorcare, and Epaplus Digestcare. These supplements help people suffering from joint pain, sleep disorders, digestion problems and decreased libido.

The 2017 CRN Consumer Survey showed that 76 percent of American adults take dietary supplements. Some of the top reasons given include the promotion of healthy aging, better heart, bone and immune health, more energy and the ability to fill in nutritional gaps.

"Our Epaplus supplements are meeting the needs of the American consumer. We developed these supplements to enable people to live healthier lives," Xiol said. "As we like to say, our goal is to give people an 'extra dose of health.'"

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with leading retailers and others about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are looking to take the next step in our retail distribution network by getting our products on Amazon and other online outlets," Xiol said.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

