"As a health and wellness company, we support the goals of National Nutrition Month," said Joan Xiol Foret, CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "We want everyone to take stock in their eating and exercise regimen. It is never too late turn the corner on healthy eating and physical activity."

Peroxfarma plans to introduce its supplements, which primarily help people with arthritis, sleep disorders and gastric problems, to the American consumer in 2019. Peroxfarma's nutritional supplements include Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

Peroxfarma was founded by Jordi Xiol Quingles whose goal was to improve everyone's health. It has years of experience as one of Europe's leading health and wellness companies.

"Our goal is to give everyone an extra dose of health," Xiol added.

Xiol said Peroxfarma understands how people are interested in their health. "People are always looking for the latest diets. They are always on the lookout for the latest exercise."

That is why Peroxfarma wants to promote National Nutrition Month.



"At Peroxfarma, we want everyone to make informed decisions about their health," he added. "Eat healthy foods. Exercise regularly. But when you have health issues, check out our science-based supplements that can help you sleep, ward off colds and improve digestion.

Peroxfarma's supplements can help the 50 million Americans with sleep disorders , 45 million Americans with arthritis and 70 million with digestion issues. "We developed supplements that can assist people with some of the most common maladies."

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com .

