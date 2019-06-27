Peroxfarma, the maker of Epaplus Supplements, Gets Behind National Safety Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, knows that accidents increase when people don't get enough sleep.

That is why Peroxfarma, the developer of the Epaplus Sleepcare nutritional supplement, is getting behind National Safety Month.

"Sleep deprivation is a major health problem," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "Surveys show that 35 percent of U.S. adults do not get at least seven hours of sleep. Not only are you at more risk for certain chronic diseases, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, but you are also at a higher risk of injuring yourself in an accident while driving or at work. Sleep deprivation is both a health and a safety issue."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated that driving while drowsy caused 800 deaths in 2013 and 72,000 crashes. At work, insomnia causes about 274,000 accidents and mistakes that cost companies about $31 billion.

Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, has developed a sleep supplement as part of its Epaplus product line with melatonin and tryptophan, which may help many Americans get the sleep they need. In addition, Peroxfarma, which decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019, will bring a wide array of nutritional supplements to the American consumer, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

"In our modern society, sleep is sometimes sacrificed because people have second and third jobs. Parents often stay up late to make their children their lunches for school while rising early to make sure they catch the school bus," Xiol said. "National Safety Month reminds us that we need to step back and make sure we get enough time in bed each night. For people who have trouble falling asleep, we developed several Epaplus Sleepcare supplements with melatonin and tryptophan.

"Getting enough sleep can save your life," he added.

