Peroxfarma, the Maker of Epaplus Supplements, Urges Men to Schedule Annual Physical During Men's Health Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European health and wellness company, understands the importance of Men's Health Month in June.

Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, the makers of Epaplus nutritional supplements, pointed to the importance of Men's Health Month's suggestions:

Schedule an annual physical with your primary care doctor

Diagnose preventable diseases early

Get immediate treatment

"Men's Health Month creates awareness by putting a spotlight on problems that might otherwise be ignored or left untreated," Foret said. "By having an annual physical, your primary care provider can catch preventable problems, such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes."

Left untreated, high blood pressure is a major risk factor for heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death for men in the United States. Uncontrolled high blood pressure can also lead to kidney failure.

"The important message to remember is that both of these diseases, and many others, are easily detectable if you have regular physicals," Foret said.

Peroxfarma, which decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019, will bring a wide array of nutritional supplements to the American consumer, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

"Our consumers are trying to lead physically active and healthy lives," Foret said. "It has been shown that people who are physically active had lower death rates than sedentary people. The more active you are, the healthier you are likely to be."

But as people age, more aches and pains, especially in the joints, often come with a regular exercise regimen.

"We developed several Epaplus Arthicare nutritional supplements with collagen to help people who have joint pain," he added. " Twenty-three percent of all adults in the United States, or more than 54 million people has some type of arthritis."

All Epaplus supplements undergo rigorous clinical studies to check their effectiveness.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

