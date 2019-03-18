Peroxfarma to Bring its Epaplus Nutritional Supplements to Health and Wellness Conference in Orlando March 31-April 3

"We are very excited about having our Epaplus nutritional supplements as part of this important event," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "This conference is a perfect opportunity for us to introduce our products to a wider audience in the health and wellness retail industry."

Peroxfarma's wide array of nutritional supplements include Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare. These supplements help people suffering from joint pain, sleep disorders, digestion problems and decreased libido.

For example, Epaplus Arthicare can help the more than 14.6 million Americans today who experience the problem of crippling joint pain which is often associated with arthritis. Many Americans also suffer from insomnia, which is why Peroxfarma decided to introduce Epaplus Sleepcare. Meanwhile, Epaplus Digestcare targets the 60 million Americans who suffer from acid reflux disease. Finally, for just a cough, you can try Epaplus Immuncare.

Efficient Program Planning Sessions (EPPS) is a branch of the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®) event series where brands can have direct discussions with more than 80 retailers and other brands about business objectives, such as product launches, marketing campaigns and more.

"We are also looking forward to getting feedback from the health and wellness retail buyers about our Epaplus product line, which was developed to give people an extra dose of health," Xiol said.

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE Peroxfarma

