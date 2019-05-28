Peroxfarma's Epaplus Arthicare Supplements a Great Choice During National Arthritis Awareness Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, which is introducing the Epaplus Arthicare supplement product line to the U.S. market this year, urges everyone to take stock of their aches and pains during National Arthritis Awareness Month.

Health.com reports four myths that people have about arthritis:

Arthritis only affects the aging.

Joint health is not a serious issue.

Those with arthritis should avoid exercise.

There is no treatment for arthritis.

"There is a lot of confusion about arthritis. As a health and wellness company, we want to educate everyone about the seriousness of arthritis," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "Osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis, affects more than 27 million people in America. In total, about 54 million adults have doctor-diagnosed arthritis.

"Observances, such as National Arthritis Awareness Month, are a great opportunity to educate people," she added. "Regardless of your age, you can have arthritis. Find out today what your options are?"

As a leading European pharmaceutical company, Peroxfarma has developed a worldwide reputation as a pioneer in joint-care supplements. The Epaplus Arthicare products offer a unique combination of ingredients (Hydrolysed collagen, Silicon, Hyaluronic acid, vitamins and Magnesium) that provides multiple benefits to joints and bones. Arthicare products also come in different flavors and formats – powder, liquid, tablets, single-dose sachets – to meet the needs of consumers.

Arthritis is a major public health issue in America. The Arthritis Foundation estimates that more than 78 million people will have doctor-diagnosed arthritis by the year 2040. As the Baby Boomer Generation ages, arthritis will affect more and more people.

"We urge everyone to see a doctor if they believe they may have arthritis. The earlier the diagnosis, the better," Xiol said. "Along with what your doctor advises, we believe our Arthicare products can help you."

Peroxfarma decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019. In addition to its Arthicare product line, Peroxfarma offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

