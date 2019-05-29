Peroxfarma's Epaplus Sleepcare a Good Choice During Better Sleep Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Sleep Month in May is set to educate Americans on the need to get a good eight hours.

That's a challenge today in the United States where 50-70 million people suffer from some type of sleep disorder, and almost 50 percent of the public reports snoring problems.

Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, has developed a sleepcare supplement as part of its Epaplus product line with melatonin and tryptophan, which may help many Americans get the sleep they need.

"As a health and wellness company, we believe education is an important health goal. The better educated you are about various ailments, such as sleep disorders, the easier it will be for you to decide how to proceed," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain

Sleepbetter.org offers the following tips if you have trouble falling asleep:

Don't eat too much or drink alcohol right before bed.

Create a bedtime routine.

Stick to your schedule.

Check the bedroom temperature.

Check your bedding.

"People are not getting enough quality sleep," Xiol said. "That is why we developed Epaplus Sleepcare Forte + Retard specifically utilizing melatonin because it has no side effects. Tryptophan is added because it stimulates serotonin synthesis and it is a melatonin precursor."

According to HealthLine.com, melatonin is a hormone that affects your sleep-wake cycle. Several studies suggest that increasing tryptophan may improve your sleep by increasing melatonin.

Peroxfarma decided to expand its retail distribution network to the United States in 2019. In addition to Epaplus Sleepcare, Peroxfarma offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare and Epaplus Vitalcare.

"As with all of our supplements, we try to offer people an extra dose of health," Xiol said. "Lack of sleep doesn't just make you drowsy. It increases job-related accidents, as well as serious health problems, such as depression, obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and diabetes."

For more information, check out Peroxfarma's website at peroxfarma.com/en.

