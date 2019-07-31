Peroxfarma's Epaplus Supplements Offers an 'Extra Dose of Health'

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, a leading European pharmaceutical company, is bringing an "extra dose of health" to America.

Peroxfarma, which decided this year to expand its retail distribution to the United States, offers a wide array of nutritional supplements, such as Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

"We developed this wide array of nutritional supplements to improve a person's quality of life," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is based in Barcelona, Spain. "These products are for people suffering from joint pain, sleep disorders, digestion problems, decreased libido, and other ailments."

This is a perfect time for Peroxfarma's expansion plans in the United States because the American consumer is starving for high-quality products, such as Epaplus supplements. The CRN Consumer Survey on Dietary Supplements showed that 75 percent of U.S. adults take dietary supplements, which is up from 65 percent in 2009.

With more than 54 million people struggling to live with arthritis, it appears more and more Americans are seeking nutritional supplements to relieve their pain and discomfort. It is no better for people with sleep-related problems – 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages have trouble sleeping. Digestive issues, which affect about 70 million people in the United States, include heartburn acid reflux and GERD as well as other ailments.

"As you can see, millions of people in the United States live every day with aches, pains, sleep, and digestive problems," Xiol said. "We are trying to give them an extra dose of health with our Epaplus supplements."

Xiol said Peroxfarma's nutritional supplements make up for diet deficiencies that negatively impact people's lives.

"Whether it is Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, or any of our Epaplus nutritional supplements, we developed specific formulas to improve the quality of life for people. That is the 'extra dose of health' that we strive to attain," he added.

