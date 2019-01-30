Peroxfarma's Goal is to Give Everyone an Extra Dose of Health

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Peroxfarma, the company behind the Epaplus line of nutritional supplements, wants to give everyone an "extra dose" of health.

The Epaplus supplements, which will be introduced to the American market this year, will primarily help people with arthritis, sleep disorders, and gastro problems.

"We are very excited about entering the U.S. health and wellness market," said Joan Xiol Foret, the CEO of Peroxfarma, which is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain. "Our goal is to improve people's health and quality of life."

He said Peroxfarma developed the Epaplus nutritional supplement line to bring "an extra dose of health to people."

"Epaplus covers dietary deficiencies that negatively impact people's quality of life, including joint pain," he added. "As a market leader in joint-care supplements, Peroxfarma has the know-how and expertise to develop different supplements that are backed by scientific research and manufactured under GMP conditions."

Peroxfarma was founded by Jordi Xiol Quingles, the former CEO who had more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical section and a singular vision to improve people's health and quality of life.

"Our founder is a legend in the pharmaceutical industry in Europe. He had the broad vision and knowledge to develop new products and expand into new markets. He turned Peroxfarma into a pioneer in joint-care supplements," he said. "We are dedicated to continuing his legacy of helping people live healthy lives, especially people with joint pain."

There are millions of Americans today suffering from joint pain which is often associated with arthritis. In 2002, 10.5 million Americans suffered from severe joint pain. By 2014, that number had jumped to 14.6 million people. That figure is expected to increase in the years to come.

"We want to take care of people and make sure they live happy and healthy lives," he added.

Peroxfarma Epaplus line of nutritional supplements includes Epaplus Arthicare, Epaplus Sleepcare, Epaplus Skincare, Epaplus Vigorcare, Epaplus Immucare, Epaplus Digestcare, and Epaplus Vitalcare.

