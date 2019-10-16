Perricone MD Launches New Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy 90-Day Regimen

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD is taking a monumental leap into the acne market with its new Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy, a 90-day system that selectively targets and treats the three main causes of acne: excess oil, acne-causing bacteria and inflammation, unlike other acne products that typically target one cause. Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy is an easy and comprehensive regimen that works with the skin's natural microbiome to safely, gently and effectively treat and prevent the most troublesome acne, while restoring and maintaining a healthy skin balance.

The 90-Day Regimen consists of:

Acne Relief Gentle & Soothing Cleanser (Step 1: Day & Night) - The non-foaming formula thoroughly cleanses, reduces excess oil, unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells and eliminates debris without irritating sensitive, acne-prone skin. Ultra-fine sucrose supports a healthy surface skin microbiome and rinses off quickly and easily, while squalane hydrates without making skin look or feel greasy.

(Step 1: Day & Night) - The non-foaming formula thoroughly cleanses, reduces excess oil, unclogs pores, removes dead skin cells and eliminates debris without irritating sensitive, acne-prone skin. Ultra-fine sucrose supports a healthy surface skin microbiome and rinses off quickly and easily, while squalane hydrates without making skin look or feel greasy. Acne Relief Calming Treatment & Hydrator (Step 2: Day) - The lightweight lotion glides onto skin to gently kill acne-causing bacteria while nourishing with essential hydration. Lactic and succinic acids support a healthy surface skin microbiome for a clearer, more radiant complexion. Citrulline and squalane fight irritation, nourish, hydrate, soothe and visibly reduce redness.

(Step 2: Day) - The lightweight lotion glides onto skin to gently kill acne-causing bacteria while nourishing with essential hydration. Lactic and succinic acids support a healthy surface skin microbiome for a clearer, more radiant complexion. Citrulline and squalane fight irritation, nourish, hydrate, soothe and visibly reduce redness. Acne Relief Retinol Treatment & Moisturizer (Step 2: Night) - The lightweight yet nourishing formula absorbs instantly to control excess oil and helps heal blemishes overnight without over-drying the skin. The powerful combination of retinol, citrulline and niacinamide accelerates surface skin exfoliation and renewal, visibly calms skin and reduces redness, while gently and visibly erasing imperfections.

For added targeted treatment of blemishes, Perricone MD has also launched Acne Relief Maximum Strength Spot Gel. This invisible gel, formulated with lactic and succinic acids, citrulline and tea tree oil, works overtime to reduce blemishes and prevent future breakouts by killing acne-causing bacteria, unclogging pores and absorbing excess oil without over-drying.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), acne is the most common skin condition in the United States, affecting up to 50 million Americans annually. Additionally, acne can occur at any stage of life with the first experience typically starting between the ages of 12 to 24 and adult-acne typically onset in 30s, 40s and 50s.

"Stepping into a new category of skincare took years to perfect before its introduction," says Dr. Nicholas Perricone. "As an authority in powerful, clinical skincare with solutions for every aging skin concern, it is a logical progression for us to expand our reach to people suffering with young adult and adult acne. This system allows us to cater to a brand new audience."

Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy is clinically proven to be non-irritating and will not strip or over-dry skin. In consumer testing, 97% of respondents saw an improvement in their skin with 94% saying the regimen was gentler than other acne products they've previously used. More than half noted that they had clear or almost clear skin after the 12-week testing and there was over a 900% uptick in satisfaction with participants' skin appearance.*

Acne Relief Prebiotic Acne Therapy 90-Day Regimen retails for $89 and is now available on PerriconeMD.com. Acne Relief Maximum Strength Spot Gel is also available, separately, via PerriconeMD.com for $19.

*Based on a consumer study of 67 people over 12 weeks.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning patented sciences include: H2 Energy Complex, Nrf2 Antioxidant Support Complex, DMAE, Alpha Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, Dillard's, Lord & Taylor, Neiman Marcus, QVC and Sephora, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in more than 34 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

SOURCE Perricone MD

Related Links

http://PerriconeMD.com

