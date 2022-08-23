PERRIER® and the Centre Pompidou partner to give new life to one of Pablo Picasso's greatest works

PARIS and VEVEY, Switzerland, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PERRIER® is joining forces with the Centre Pompidou, the largest modern art museum in Europe, and the Friends of the Centre Pompidou* to support the restoration of an iconic work from the collections of the Musée National d'Art Moderne: the stage curtain from the ballet "Parade", which was created by Pablo Picasso.

Centre Pompidou, Paris Curtain Scene from Parade by Picasso Massy Opera Perrier bottle at Centre Pompidou, Paris

Performed at the Théâtre du Châtelet in 1917, Parade brought together four masters of their art, Jean Cocteau, Erik Satie, Serge de Diaghilev and Pablo Picasso, in this collaborative work conceived as a true hymn to joy in the midst of war.

PERRIER® and art, a 160-year history

This new PERRIER® partnership is part of a long tradition of diverse and varied collaborations with the artistic world. Since its beginning, the sparkling water brand has linked its name to the greatest artists of its time. Bernard Villemot, Andy Warhol and Salvador Dalí are just some of the great names to have creatively worked with PERRIER® over the years and have anchored the brand in pop culture.

"PERRIER® has a long cultural and artistic heritage, and it is therefore a great honour for us to be associated with such a major project. We are in awe of the expertise and innovation of the teams at the National Museum of Modern Art in bringing this monumental work by Picasso, one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, back to life." Elisa Gregori, Global Business Unit Director PERRIER®.

A delicate restoration to bring Parade back to life in the summer 2022

The stage curtain of Parade represents a real conservation and exhibition challenge. The gigantic hand-painted jute canvas, measuring more than 10 by 16 metres is fragile and difficult to hang. Its survival requires a restoration campaign based on an innovative technique designed by an engineering team. PERRIER® is supporting the development of this cutting-edge knowledge with a view to continuing the conservation of this iconic piece over the long term, for present and future generations.

This project will enable Parade to come back to life in the summer of 2022 at the Massy Opera**, which is joining forces with the Centre Pompidou to develop a programme of cultural activities linked to the restoration campaign. During an exceptional evening, "Picasso and the Russian ballets" on 31 August, the curtain of Parade will rise for the first time since 1917.

This event is organised as part of the prefiguration of the future "Centre Pompidou francilien - Fabrique de l'art" conservation and creation centre in Massy.

"The Friends of the Centre Pompidou, an association recognised as being of public interest, are dedicated to enriching and promoting the collections of the Musée national d'art moderne - Centre Pompidou. Thanks to the magnificent support of PERRIER®, combined with the excellence of the Museum's restoration department, the stage curtain created by Picasso for the ballet Parade will once again be visible to the public, thus becoming a source of knowledge, inspiration and artistic influence." Floriane de Saint Pierre, President of the Friends of the Centre Pompidou.

In parallel with these sponsorship initiatives, PERRIER® regularly supports new generations of artists. In 2022, the brand gave several emerging French artists carte blanche to reinterpret its famous bottle. Artists from all styles including retro, pop and futuristic are invited to express themselves and are highlighted each month on the PERRIER® social networks.

Notes to editors :

*The Friends of the Centre Pompidou is a non-profit organization which goal is to help expand and enrich the Centre Pompidou's holdings of modern and contemporary art.

**The Massy Opera is located in the city of Massy, just under 10 miles South of Paris, in France.

About PERRIER®

With a history that began nearly 160 years ago - in 1863 - in Vergèze, in the south of France, PERRIER® is a timeless brand recognisable by its iconic green bottle. Bold, sometimes irreverent, PERRIER® has distinguished itself from the start with a very distinctive advertising style and has made a series of memorable collaborations with the greatest artists of its time. For more information, please visit: http://www.perrier.com

