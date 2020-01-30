PARIS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Perrier launches The Next Packaging Movement, a sustainable innovation program to enable leading innovators, experts and changemakers to collaborate around packaging solutions.

With this ambitious project, Perrier aims to broaden thinking and deliver actions on the topic of sustainability. The Next Packaging Movement by Perrier is designed to expand efforts beyond the development of 100% recycled and recyclable packaging. It aims to support innovators and develop solutions that reimagine packaging from source s to end-of-life, with the potential for delivering positive environmental and social impact.

Having announced a call for applications in April 2019, Perrier received approximately 90 submissions from a diverse range of organizations including NGOs, start-ups and researchers from all over the world. The selection process for winning applications was incredibly competitive, weighing key factors such as the breakthrough dimension of the proposed solution, the potential environmental and social benefit and its ability to scale across the sparkling water market and the broader beverage industry.

At today's 2020 ChangeNOW summit, Perrier presented the program winners who will bring their innovative solutions to market by 2025. Each will receive technical, operational and financial support, with a minimum of €100.000 per project up to 1 million euros in total. The winning projects address different aspects of the packaging challenge, ranging from source materials, alternative solutions beyond the bottle and packaging end-of-life. The winners are:

1) Biotic: a bio-based and biodegradable plastic, produced from agricultural waste while also creating well-paying jobs for women in Africa where the project is based

2) Flexikeg & Perrier: an "ecollaboration" to deliver beverages among which water, in an innovative and re-usable flexible keg with the aim to reduce plastic waste and carbon emission

3) PlastiSkul: Micro factories for waste transformation, an integrated-approach model mixing low and high tech solutions, from waste collection to transformation, that can be implemented in developing countries, with a strong social impact, including an education / training program for local entrepreneurs

The collaborative global dimension of this program is deeply rooted in Perrier's core values and identity. Throughout its vibrant 150-year history, Perrier has showcased its passion for bold creativity, having partnered with dozens of the world's most inspiring artists and creative thought leaders. This philosophy, deeply embedded in the brand's DNA, continues to drive and define the brand vision every day with a belief that collaboration is key to achieving the extraordinary.

"Perrier has always been a brand that keeps pace with the times, evolving with its consumers and innovating while remaining true to its core values," states Philippe Gallard, International Business Unit Director Perrier. "This is why we are proud to invest in these three exciting ideas to accelerate their development. We hope that with The Next Packaging Movement by Perrier we can contribute to a more sustainable future, leading through bold actions and bringing to market innovative projects."

In developing this initiative, Perrier brought together experts from all over the world to create a diverse network working together towards a great purpose. The Next Packaging Movement by Perrier has facilitated a unique and multi-disciplinary sharing of knowledge, skills and expertise to collaborate around packaging solutions. To develop this initiative, Perrier is partnering closely with SoScience, a European-based organization focused on responsible research and innovation. The brand has also created a dedicated 'Task Force' made up of external leaders in materials sciences, environmentalists, entrepreneurs and changemakers to identify the most promising projects and to mentor the winners. The Task Force includes such notable members as: Dr. Jiang Nanqing, Secretary-General, China plastics reuse and recycling association, Philipp Meister, Senior Director Sustainability Strategy of Adidas Group, Sian Sutherland, A Plastic Planet NGO Founder or Dr. Sabrina Cipullo, Solar Impulse Label Assessment Leader.

For years, Perrier has served as a steward to the unique source of its iconic sparkling water and is today, more than ever, working hard to reduce its environmental impact. As part of its sustainable approach, Perrier is carrying out several large-scale projects such as supporting organic farming and implementing efficient transport models to reduce carbon emissions.

