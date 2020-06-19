Perrigo Announces The Closing Of A Senior Notes Offering By Its Finance Subsidiary, Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company

DUBLIN, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE; TASE: PRGO) today announced the closing of the previously announced registered public offering by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, an indirect wholly-owned finance subsidiary of Perrigo (the "Issuer"), of $750.0 million aggregate principal amount of the Issuer's 3.150% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Perrigo.

Perrigo estimates that the total net proceeds of the offering will be approximately $737.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses payable by the Issuer.

Perrigo intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes offering to fund the redemption of the Issuer's 3.500% Senior Notes due March 15, 2021 and 3.500% Senior Notes due December 15, 2021, with the balance, if any, for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment or redemption of additional indebtedness.

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the joint book-running managers in the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the accompanying base prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting: BofA Securities, Inc. at [email protected] or toll-free at (800) 294-1322; or by calling J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533; or by calling Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751 or emailing [email protected].

