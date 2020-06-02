Perrigo Donates 160,000 Toothbrushes to West Michigan Nonprofit Organizations

The American Dental Association (ADA) recommends toothbrushes and accompanying devices be changed at a minimum of every 90 days, and especially after illness. Unfortunately, not every household in West Michigan has the ability to replace their oral care equipment as often as recommended.

"Our research has shown consumers are seeking comfort in controlling what they can during this uncertain time," said Greg McCormick, Senior Vice President of Global Innovation and Technology at Perrigo Oral Care. "Consumers are doing everything they can to ensure the health and wellness of loved ones. We want to mitigate any barrier our community has to the access of clean, fresh oral care products, while supporting the organizations working with local families in need."

The donation aligns with Perrigo's global mission: "to make lives better by bringing Quality, Affordable Self-Care Products that consumers trust everywhere they are sold." As each nonprofit distributes the free toothbrushes through their various programming, Perrigo hopes the toothbrushes will encourage individual oral health during COVID-19.

"The StoreHouse of Community Resources supports local nonprofits through the distribution of new, durable goods. Toothbrush donations, such as this, allows those charitable organizations to focus their limited resources on promoting stability and independence for at-risk communities," said Jessica Johns, Co-founder and Executive Director of The StoreHouse of Community Resources.

For optimal health, it is recommended to replace a brush head at the beginning of an illness and at the end. This will decrease the likelihood of reinfection and spread throughout a household.

"At Camp Fire West Michigan 4C, we work with childcare providers and families across the region," said Chana Edmond-Verley, CEO of Camp Fire West Michigan 4C. "This kind gift not only gives families working hard to make ends meet an added peace of mind, but it also opens the door for conversations to educate and reinforce oral care, something we all know is critical to the overall health and wellbeing of family members."

Perrigo also recommends having additional brush heads available at home for last minute replacements.

"It is because of partnerships like Perrigo, Kids' Food Basket is able to help thousands of children and their families during this COVID-19 crisis. Your support feeds hope for the future—and it's needed now more than ever," said Bridget Clark Whitney, President and Founding CEO of Kids' Food Basket. "When things seem the worst, we have the opportunity to be our best. Having healthy food is a right, not a privilege for every child. We have believed this all along, and in this time of pandemic, we're feeling it deeply."

