PERRIGO TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON MAY 11, 2022

DUBLIN, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call beginning at 8:30 A.M. (EDT).

The conference call will be available live via webcast to interested parties in the investor relations section of the Perrigo website at http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts or by phone at 888-317-6003, International 412-317-6061, and reference ID # 7280612. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 P.M. (EDT) Wednesday, March 11, until midnight Wednesday, May 18, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, and use access code 8916166.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Led by its consumer self-care strategy, Perrigo is the largest store brand OTC player in the U.S. in the categories in which it competes through more than 9,000 SKUs under customer 'own brand' labels. Additionally, Perrigo is a Top 10 OTC company by revenue in Europe, where it markets more than 200 branded OTC products throughout 28 countries. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

