Perry & Young Law Firm Responds to "Rogue" Email

PANAMA CITY, Fla., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perry & Young will not be silent and will defend the black and Jewish communities when bigoted threats are made. When someone's life is threatened, all lives are threatened. Our firm received a copy of the "rogue" email which was sent to various Bay District School staff members and students. The email was riddled with racist, life-threatening, discriminatory remarks.

Senior Partner, Larry Perry, "I have not come this far in my lifetime to allow this type of hate speech in my community. When people speak of death based on someone's ethnic background or skin color, it should never be tolerated. The tongue has the power of life and death. Words matter."

We applaud Bay District School's efforts to root out the source of this hatred. In an effort to advance law enforcement's investigation into the "rogue" email, Perry & Young is offering a $1,000 reward through Panhandle Crime Stoppers. The reward will go to any individual with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for sending the email.

Any information about the email sender should be reported to Panhandle Crime Stoppers. Those who wish to make a report can remain anonymous by calling the tips line at (850) 785- TIPS (8477).

