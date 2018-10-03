Perry Ellis International's Cubavera® Brand Honors Hispanic Roots With Art, Giving

The three works were unveiled September 24th on www.cubavera.com and on social media via @Cubavera and each artist's personal page (@mijares, @_edwardgranger, and @gustavonovoapainter).

Cubavera and PEI celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month because of their deep connection to Hispanic culture. The Cubavera brand embraces authentic latin lifestyle, infusing iconic styles with modern details to create a unique and fresh approach to fashion. Vibrant prints, sophisticated embroideries and updated styling are incorporated into each seasonal collection of woven and knit shirts, pants, shorts, swimwear, and tshirts. Cubavera is a multi-cultural brand that truly spans the generations.

The three pieces will be live on Paddle8.com from October 15th to November 1st where all proceeds will benefit the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts, aiming to advance the presence of Latinos in the media, telecommunications and entertainment industries.

To learn more about #CubaveraIcons, please visit https://www.cubavera.com/features/hispanic-heritage. To join the conversation, tag @Cubavera and #cubavera #cubaveraicons on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Cubavera

The Cubavera brand represents the joy, vibrancy, and color of Cuba's unique flavor of Latin culture interpreted in a collection of men's apparel and accessories. Everything we make and do at Cubavera is designed to invite our family of fans to Live the Good Life, the Cubavera way. Our Cubavera 'Good Life' brings those same ideals we brought from the original guayabera shirt to everyday living: looking great, feeling cool, and putting a little Latin ritmo and tropical sabor into every day, no matter who or where you are. For more information, please visit www.Cubavera.com.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc. is a leading designer, distributor and licensor of a broad line of high quality men's and women's apparel, accessories and fragrances. The company's collection of dress and casual shirts, golf sportswear, sweaters, dress pants, casual pants and shorts, jeans wear, active wear, dresses and men's and women's swimwear is available through all major levels of retail distribution. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of nationally and internationally recognized brands, including: Perry Ellis®, An Original Penguin by Munsingwear®, Laundry by Shelli Segal®, Rafaella®, Cubavera®, Ben Hogan®, Savane®, Grand Slam®, John Henry®, Manhattan®, Axist®, Jantzen® and Farah®. The company enhances its roster of brands by licensing trademarks from third parties, including: Nike® for swimwear, and Callaway®, PGA TOUR®, and Jack Nicklaus® for golf apparel and Guy Harvey® for performance fishing and resort wear. Additional information on the company is available at http://www.pery.com.

About the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts (NHFA)

Founded by actors Jimmy Smits, Esai Morales, Sonia Braga, Merel Julia, and Washington D.C. attorney Felix Sanchez, the NHFA addresses the underrepresentation of Latinos in entertainment through education initiatives, audience and industry outreach, content and talent development, diversity and civil rights advocacy. In keeping with their dedication to education and the arts, in their 21-year span, the National Hispanic Foundation for the Arts has provided over $10 million in mentoring and outreach, including college scholarships to more than 400 Latinx Students from nine elite universities and colleges.

