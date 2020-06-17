Perry Wallack Joins Assembly's Board

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly, an e-commerce technology company, announced the appointment of Perry Wallack, co-founder and former CFO of Cornerstone OnDemand, to its Board of Directors. Wallack, who retired from his role as Cornerstone's chief financial officer in 2016, held the position since the company's inception in 1999. Wallack also serves, or has served, on the boards of several SaaS companies, including Kareo, Procore, Tapin2 and TigerConnect.

"We are honored to have Perry join our board of directors. His background in successfully scaling a SaaS company will be invaluable to us as we manage company growth driven by our efforts to help e-commerce merchants succeed," said Sandeep Kella, Assembly's CEO.

Wallack joins the Assembly Board of Directors with a wealth of expertise in several strategic financial disciplines. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in finance and FP&A, accounting and financial reporting, tax, operations and M&A. As co-founder of Cornerstone, Wallack grew the business from its inception where he led all accounting and finance operations as CFO. Cornerstone is one of the largest scaled global SaaS companies today, holding a leadership position in the area of talent management; the platform has over 75 million users across 7,000 customers. As chief financial officer, Wallack was responsible for forming and scaling one of the fastest-growing publicly traded software companies in the world and was the driving force behind Cornerstone's successful IPO in 2011.

"I am excited to help the Assembly team build upon and execute their vision in the world of e-commerce. I strongly believe in their mission to provide best-in-class software to merchants," said Wallack. "I witnessed first-hand the transformation and automation of talent management processes across a broad variety of companies, small and large, domestic and global. Commerce is undergoing a strikingly similar transformation as brick-and-mortar retail shifts toward e-commerce. Software is becoming utilized to optimize both merchant and customer journeys. I am delighted to help the Assembly team capitalize on their increasingly relevant thesis."

