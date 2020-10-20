Perseus Holdings USA Strengthens Board of Directors with Appointment of Veteran Biotechnology Executive Mark H.N. Corrigan, M.D.

"Dr. Corrigan brings tremendous value to the Perseus Board of Directors as we advance our lead vaccine candidate into late stage clinical trials," said Buddy Long, chief executive officer of Perseus Holdings USA. "With his depth of business and scientific expertise leading large and small biopharmaceutical organizations and helping those companies achieve sustained growth, clinical excellence, and commercial success, Dr. Corrigan's insights and guidance will play a key role in shaping our clinical and commercialization strategies."

Dr. Corrigan joins the Board of Perseus from Correvio Pharma Corp., where he served as chief executive officer from 2019-2020. Prior to Correvio, he was president of research and development at Tremeau Pharmaceuticals from 2016 to 2019. He currently serves on the Board of Tremeau Pharmaceuticals, where he was co-founder, and Wave Life Sciences. From 2010 to 2014, he served as president and chief executive officer of Zalicus Inc., prior to their merger with Epirus Biopharmaceuticals in July 2014. Previously, Dr. Corrigan served as executive vice president of research and development for Sepracor Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company (now Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) from 2003 to 2009.

Prior to joining Sepracor, Dr. Corrigan spent ten years with Pharmacia & Upjohn, where he served as group vice president of Global Clinical Research and Experimental Medicine. Before Dr. Corrigan entered the pharmaceutical industry, he spent five years in academic research at the University of North Carolina, School of Medicine and maintains a faculty appointment as adjunct professor in the department of Psychiatry. He is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. Dr. Corrigan has served on the board of directors of Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Avanir, Colucid Pharmaceuticals, Epirus (Chairman), Novelion (Executive Chairman), Nabriva Therapeutics and BlackThorn (Chairman). Dr. Corrigan holds a B.A. and a M.D. from the University of Virginia and received specialty training in psychiatry at Maine Medical Center and Cornell University.

"I am pleased to join the Perseus Board at this exciting time in the Company's growth," said Dr. Corrigan. "The tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell (TLPLDC ) technology promises a truly personalized medicine approach for patients to harness the power of their own immune systems to potentially cure their cancer. I look forward to collaborating with the Board management team as Perseus advances toward key clinical milestones, including leveraging the positive data from its Phase IIb trial of the TLPLDC vaccine which will set the stage for a registrational Phase 3 study for this lead program."

About Perseus Holdings, LLC

Perseus Holdings USA, LLC is an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer. Elios Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perseus Holdings, LLC., is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types.

Perseus holds executive licenses for Elios' lead therapeutic candidate, the TLPLDC (tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell) vaccine, a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine that uses a proprietary particle delivery system to stimulate the body's immune system to recognize cancer cells as foreign pathogens and fight a patient's specific cancer. Perseus and its subsidiaries are investigating the clinical potential of TLPLDC in U.S. FDA clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.perseusholdingsusa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward–looking statements relating to the Company's strategy, objectives, business development plans and financial position. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, strategy, anticipated investments, costs and results, status and results of clinical trials, size of patient population, plans, outcomes of product development efforts, and objectives of management for future operations, may be deemed to be forward–looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty or future events or outcomes.

These forward–looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to be materially different from those contemplated, projected, forecasted, estimated or budgeted, whether expressed or implied, by these forward–looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward–looking statements as a prediction of actual results. None of these forward–looking statements constitutes a guarantee of the future occurrence of such events or of actual results. These statements are based on data, assumptions, and estimates that the Company believes are reasonable.

The forward–looking statements contained in this document are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates of any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in its actual results, assumptions, expectations or any change in events, factors, conditions, or circumstances on which any forward–looking statement contained in this document is based.

