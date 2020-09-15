Perseus Holdings USA Welcomes Ben "Bud" M. Brigham to Board of Directors

"We are thrilled for Mr. Brigham to join the board of directors. His experience as an entrepreneur and investor, having raised substantial capital, including successfully taking two companies public, and importantly his track of value creation for shareholders, will bring significant value to Perseus as we continue to advance our personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines through clinical research and into commercialization," said Buddy Long, chief executive officer of Perseus Holdings USA. "Bud brings a wealth of expertise in corporate strategy, finance, operational oversight, capital markets and investor relations, along with a unique skillset that will complement the board's vision for the organization."

"Perseus' innovative technology platform for advancing the field of immuno-oncology, experienced team and promising approach to revolutionizing the way cancers are treated is a compelling combination, and I'm very pleased to be joining this talented team at such an exciting time for the organization," said Mr. Brigham.

As founder and CEO of Brigham Exploration, Mr. Brigham managed the company's rapid growth as a private company from an initial investment of $25,000 in 1990 to its initial public offering in 1997, and its subsequent sale in 2011 for $4.5 billion. Bud Brigham subsequently founded Anthem Ventures as their family enterprise and teamed with others to found Brigham Resources and Brigham Minerals. Brigham Resources was sold in February 2017 to Diamondback Energy Inc. for $2.55 billion and Brigham Minerals (NYSE: MNRL) went public in April 2019.

About Perseus Holdings, LLC

Perseus Holdings USA, LLC is an immuno-oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, immune-mediated technologies for the treatment of cancer. Elios Therapeutics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perseus Holdings, LLC., is a biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of innovative personalized therapeutic cancer vaccines targeting unmet medical needs across a broad range of tumor types.

Perseus holds executive licenses for Elios' lead therapeutic candidate, the TLPLDC (tumor lysate, particle-loaded, dendritic cell) vaccine, a personalized therapeutic cancer vaccine that uses a proprietary particle delivery system to stimulate the body's immune system to recognize cancer cells as foreign pathogens and fight a patient's specific cancer. Perseus and its subsidiaries are investigating the clinical potential of TLPLDC in U.S. FDA clinical trials. For more information, please visit www.perseusholdingsusa.com.

