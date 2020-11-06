Persistent named ISG Top 15 Sourcing Standout in Global, Americas and EMEA 'Booming 15'

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG).

This recognition follows on from Persistent winning the ISG Star of Excellence™ Award in September, for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience score for the quality of its core technology services and a leader in APAC and North America in BFSI, healthcare and life sciences. Persistent was also named a top service provider globally and in the Americas and EMEA in the Q2 2020 ISG Index.

Persistent was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category for the Global, Americas and EMEA regions based on annual contract value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 3Q 2020 Global ISG Index™. Persistent's inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

Quote from Paul Reynolds, chief research officer of ISG -

"The ISG Index™ is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry. Persistent continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers."

Persistent is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering with a particular focus on BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and technology sectors. It creates unique digital mosaics for clients, melding the best of multiple cloud and as-a-service offerings, often integrated with legacy IT systems, for optimum business agility and efficiencies.

Quote from Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director of Persistent Systems -

"Our focus on imagining, engineering, modernizing and managing our clients' digital initiatives continues to resonate. This recognition, on top of our Star of Excellence Award, is a testament to our teams' focus on delivering high value services to clients. Our clients are readily embracing managed services and cloud-based offerings as a way to update complex IT offerings quickly while freeing them to focus on running their business."

Now in its 72nd consecutive quarter, the ISG Index™ provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (NASDAQ: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global solutions company delivering digital business acceleration, enterprise modernization and digital product engineering for businesses across all industries and geographies.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit www.persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts:

Ken Montgomery

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 213 500 8355

[email protected]

Saviera Barretto

Archetype

+91 84249 17719

[email protected]

SOURCE Persistent Systems