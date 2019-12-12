Persistent Systems Announces New Leadership for Unified Salesforce Practice in Europe

MUNICH, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems merges the two Salesforce boutique partners PARX and youperience to streamline its European Salesforce practice. Steffen Drillich will now oversee the European business as Senior Vice President, Persistent Salesforce Practice Europe.

Persistent's European Salesforce capabilities now become part of a growing global Salesforce practice, with over 1,000 professionals. The broad industry know-how of the European practice with an emphasis on retail, manufacturing and professional sports enriches the global vertical expertise in financial services, healthcare and life sciences. Persistent Systems has also expanded its partnership with Mulesoft to now include the EMEA region along with North America and Asia Pacific to provide consulting and implementation services.

Steffen Drillich will also have country-level responsibility leading the German practice, while France will be led by Christophe Gaget, Switzerland by Daniel Seiler and the UK by Steven Ward.

Steffen Drillich, Senior Vice President, Persistent Salesforce Practice Europe

"This structure combines country specificity with the leverage of our global practice. It enables us to constantly provide the agility, customer centricity and speed for which PARX and youperience were known, while supercharging it with the deep technological expertise of Persistent Systems globally."

Chris O'Connor, Executive Director & CEO, Persistent Systems

"This new integrated European practice and leadership gives our clients the combined power of our deep relationship with Salesforce plus the benefit we've gained from the hundreds of successful Salesforce engagements around the world. Organizations are looking for speed to market. Persistent pulls together the digital mosaic so clients can focus on their core business and what they do best for their customers."

Sandeep Kalra, Executive Director and President – Technology Services, Persistent Systems

"With 11 locations across the continent and the UK, we've created the leading Salesforce boutique partner in the region. This integration and strong leadership will help us continue the accelerated growth we are seeing in this exciting market."

Persistent Systems is a Platinum Salesforce partner, focused on helping clients design, build and manage the unique combination of digital services and software required to outperform competition and drive growth.

About Persistent Systems

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.

