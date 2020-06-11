Persistent Systems awarded US Air Force JADC2 contract

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent"), a leader in mobile ad hoc network (MANET) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capability across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

"This is an exciting opportunity for us to potentially support multiple categories in the networked, open systems approach for JADC2," said Adrien Robenhymer, Persistent's Vice President of Business Development for U.S. Air Force, Intelligence and Department of Energy.

Persistent brings its MPU5 networking device and Wave Relay® MANET solution; the collaboration it has had with various industry (sensor, unmanned ground vehicle, and unmanned aircraft system) partners; and its experience with programs which provide robust communications, cloud networking and situational awareness to Air Force strategic convoys.

"Our Android™-loaded MPU5 networking device enables such capabilities as edge computing and artificial intelligence (AI) and distributed computing for sensors, which are extremely relevant to this massive, multi-natured contract," said Robenhymer.

About Persistent Systems, LLC

Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay.

SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC

Related Links

http://www.persistentsystems.com/

