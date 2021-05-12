Persistent Systems Joins Growing Ecosystem of Partners Using IBM Cloud Paks with Red Hat OpenShift to Modernize Mission-critical Workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) today announced its intent to join IBM's (NYSE: IBM) ecosystem of partners using IBM's new Automation Foundation and IBM Cloud Paks for Automation to manage and modernize mission-critical workloads across hybrid cloud environments. IBM Cloud Paks for Automation is an AI-powered portfolio that helps customers streamline business processes, automate tasks based on data analysis and continuously improve workflows that run centrally, in networks, and at the edge.

IBM Cloud Paks for Automation, AI-powered hybrid cloud software solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, offer enterprises a portable, flexible and secured path to optimization by automating business and IT processes to accelerate growth.

Persistent has nearly a decade of experience as a key development, support and deployment partner across the IBM Automation portfolio, including IBM Cloud Pak for Business Automation, IBM Robotic Process Automation, and other network automation solutions. Persistent furthers its automation expertise with the Red Hat Center of Excellence, a dedicated unit that unites more than 2,000 containerized software and Kubernetes-trained professionals with over 300 Red Hat-accredited sales and delivery experts. This expertise helps clients deploy AI and automation in hybrid cloud environments to achieve their network operations and business process automation goals.

Jiani Zhang, Executive Vice President of IBM Alliance Sales, Persistent Systems:

"Uniting AI together with automation is increasingly critical as the pace of business accelerates. We are proud to work with IBM and our mutual clients to deploy solutions across operations, networks and the edge. Few organizations can match our deep knowledge of the IBM portfolio and proficiency in hyperscale cloud platforms."

Evaristus Mainsah, General Manager, IBM Hybrid Cloud and Edge Ecosystem, IBM:

"IBM Cloud Paks for Automation offer ecosystem partners like Persistent the flexibility, security and portability to automate business and IT operations, unlock the true value of their data and accelerate their path to digital acceleration. IBM's growing ecosystem increases opportunities for customer to tap into the IBM Automation portfolio to streamline operations, increase efficiencies and accelerate revenue growth."

Announced today at IBM Think, the IBM Automation portfolio includes a new AI capability designed to help professionals self-automate routine tasks so they can focus on higher-value work. Designed in IBM Research, IBM Watson Orchestrate uses natural language processing (NLP) technology to interact with users through a variety of messaging platforms and is currently in preview within IBM Cloud Paks for Automation.

Persistent is part of IBM's partner ecosystem, an initiative to support ecosystem partners of all types -- whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms -- to help clients manage and modernize workloads from bare-metal to multicloud and everything in between using IBM Cloud Pak solutions built on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading enterprise Kubernetes platform.

About Persistent

With over 13,500 employees around the world, Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization.

www.persistent.com

Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements

For risks and uncertainties relating to forward-looking statements, please visit persistent.com/FLCS

Media Contacts:

Emma Handler

Persistent Systems (Global)

+1 617 633 1635

[email protected]



Manohar Dhanakshirur

Archetype

+91 750 644 5361

[email protected]

SOURCE Persistent Systems