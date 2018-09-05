Persistent Systems Reports 0.1% Revenue Growth and 2.7% PAT Decline for Q2 FY19 on YOY Basis

PUNE, India and SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Persistent Systems (BSE: PERSISTENT) (NSE: PERSISTENT), today announced the Company's audited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2018, as approved by the Board of Directors.

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended September 30, 2018:

USD Million Q2 FY19 QoQ growth YoY growth Revenue 118.23 -4.3% 0.1% EBITDA 20.32 -2.0% 13.1% PBT 17.95 2.2% 3.8% PAT 12.47 -3.6% -2.7%

Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Half-Year ended September 30, 2018:

USD Million H1 FY19 YoY growth Revenue 241.83 4.7% EBITDA 41.08 20.3% PBT 35.55 7.4% PAT 25.41 3.9%

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems:

"While our digital numbers are lower than expected, we see good growth opportunities across all segments of our business and multiple new projects started this quarter that will deliver long-term revenue growth. The shortfall in digital revenue can be attributed to short closure of one of our projects and a shift in the business mix as some projects moved offshore.

"We continue to invest in new technologies and in enhancing domain and consulting skills in our customers' geography as can be seen from the acquisition of Herald Health and the setting up of Partners Healthcare Pivot Labs."

Highlights and Recognitions:

Key Wins during the Quarter:

Develop an analytics and visualization solution to enable data driven governance for a state government in India

Build a Customer Experience Management platform to provide customer insights critical to business and revenue generation for a Swedish industrial company

UI development and solutions testing and for a multinational networking and communications technology company headquartered in the US

Product engineering partner for a leading revenue management solutions company specialized in hospitality and travel

Technology partner to build multiple digital banking solutions around lending systems, loan origination and e-KYC services for a large US based bank

Intelligent automation of business processes to improve profitability using Blue Prism RPA platform for a US based financial services company

Selected as a technology partner to implement Blockchain technology for faster, simpler and cheaper land registration process

About Persistent Systems:

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) builds software that drives the business of our customers; serving software product companies and enterprises with software at the core of their digital transformation.

